Calipari back out to DMV on Thursday to see two 2026 5-star recruits
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has been prioritizing both Jordan Smith, Jr., and Baba Oladotun for months, and on Thursday he traveled back to the east coast to the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia to see both 2026 prospects.
Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect) is fresh off his official visit to Arkansas last weekend (Sept. 19-21).
Calipari and associate head coach Chin Coleman were both out to see Smith on Thursday.
"Cal and Chin (were in to) see Jordan (on Thursday) after school," Smith's father, Jordan Smith, Sr., told us.
It was at least the second time Calipari along with Coleman have traveled to see Smith since Sept. 3, which was the first day of the current NCAA recruiting period that permits Division 1 coaches to go off campus to evaluate and meet with recruits.
Smith, arguably the nation's top two-way player (offense-defense) regardless of classification, is expected to wait until the spring to announce a commitment.
"It was fun," Smith, Jr. said. "I enjoyed it, an eye-opening experience. It was my first time in Arkansas, so It raised my expectations."
One of his weekend activities was a trip to Top Golf accompanied by Arkansas staffers Chuck Martin and Tyler Ullis as well as 2026 priority Hog recruit and fellow weekend 5-star visitor Arafan Diane (7-1 center, Iowa United Prep).
That group was also joined by former Arkansas star and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams.
When it came down to the business at hand, Smith said Calipari was clear when discussing his vision for Smith as a Razorback.
"He said I could come in and impact as a freshman," Smith, Jr. said. "Make decisions on the ball (as a lead guard), and play off the ball as well."
Smith attended two Arkansas practices, one on Friday and another on Saturday.
"Their play style reminds me of my high school team," Smith, Jr. said of observations from Hog practices. "They play fast, they're scrappy. They get up and down (the court). They play at a high pace."
He's already visited Duke, as well as making numerous stops over the years to hometown Georgetown, and he also has an October visit set for Kentucky.
He plans to return to Duke on an unofficial visit in early December to attend a basketball game, and he's considering doing the same with Arkansas.
Duke is considered by many national recruiting analysts to be in the lead for Smith's services.
While that remains to be seen, sources told us his experiences during his Arkansas visit likely improved Calipari's chances of winning him in the end.
Calipari and other Arkansas coaches were out to see him for most if not all of his grassroots games playing on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and summer.
Calipari continues to pursue versatile combo forward from Maryland
As mentioned above, Calipari (along with Coleman) were in the DMV on Thursday to see Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Blake High School in Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect).
It was at least the second time Calipari has traveled to see Oladotun since Sept. 3, which was the first day of the current NCAA recruiting period that permits Division 1 coaches to go off campus to evaluate and meet with recruits.
Calipari and other Arkansas coaching staff members were courtside in the spring and summer to watch Oladotun compete on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Oladotun was previously the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2027 before recently re-classifying to 2026.
He's tentatively slated to take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of Oct. 24-26, which coincides with the Razorbacks' charity exhibition home game against Cincinatti (Friday, Oct. 24) as well as the football Hogs' home game against Auburn (Saturday, Oct. 25).
Oladotun has already visited Virginia Tech (where his father, Ibrahim Oladotun played in the 1990s), his home-state school Maryland, and he has an official visit planned for neighboring Georgetown the weekend of Oct. 3-5.
Arkansas assistant hit left coasts this week to see recruits
Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin hit the west coast beginning Tuesday before returning to Fayetteville on Friday, and he made some significant recruiting stops along the way.
His efforts were highlighted by his Wednesday night stop to check out 2026 priority target and national Top 5, 5-star prospect Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard) play in his first ever game at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, Calif.
McCoy, who previously played at St. John Bosco in Los Angeles, took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 5-7.
He's also visited Duke and recently visited Miami, and he likely has upcoming visits planned for Michigan and several west coast schools.
Our souces believe Arkansas is the leader for McCoy at this time.
Aside from Martin checking in on McCoy on Wednesday, here were some of Martin's other stops out west ...
- Tuesday at Bella Vista Prep in Arizona to see 2027 Paul Osaruyi (6-10, 220 pounds, center, national Top 5, 5-star prospect) and Jalen White (6-6 wing, national Top 100, 4-star prospect)
- Thursday at Sunnyslope High School in Arizona to see 2027 Darius Wabbington (6-10 forward, national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
- Thursday at Coronado High School in Las Vegas, Nev., to see 2027 Munir Greig (6-5 wing, national Top 25, 4-star prosect)
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)