FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After getting out-physicaled down low against opponents like Duke, Houston, Michigan State, Florida and Arizona last season, it made sense for coach John Calipari to prioritize size in the frontcourt.

Not just length but size to bang in the post and abuse teams with slender big men. Of course, the Razorbacks have all the length a team could need with six different players possessing a 7-foot wingspan — even Jordan Smith at 6-foot-2 has a 6-foot-9 wingspan that allows him to contest shots from anywhere on the floor, force turnovers and get his shot up over taller defenders.

This Arkansas team has to learn to bang in the lane or it's going to be a long next couple of months when it comes to matchups. There is no reason for Arkansas' deficiencies inside the paint because Calipari has already said he'll pay whatever it takes to get somebody.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr. (23) celebrates in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, he at least said that at SEC Basketball Media Day but at this point it just seems like lip service.

"I’ll raise more money for my teams than anyone else and we’ll go about our business. And I’ll pay whatever I gotta pay.” John Calipari, SEC Basketball Media Day

That might only pertain to the best high school guards in the country, while the biggest need to win a national championship is quality big man play. We all get it, college basketball in this day and age is a completely different animal than anything we've seen before, and it's only getting even more complex.

Penny Pinchin' Hogs?

There are basketball rosters around the country that are paying more than $28 to 30 million to go out and win a title. The Razorbacks passed on the likes of Massamba Diop, Flory Bidunga, Moustapha Thiam, Somto Cyril, Obinna Ekezie Jr. and others because the asking price was a bit steep.

If the goal is to win a trophy, then putting the available resources in place to get a quality big man is necessary even if it makes you feel uncomfortable. There are 22 big men who have a value of more than $1 million and eight valued at $2.5 million or more, according to The NIL Standard.

Calipari even referenced that a few of his assistant coaches make less than at least nine of his players.

"Right now, we need something to give us some semblance of order and some guardrails," Calipari said last month. "And there will be people against it who think there should be unions; they should be unionized. Agents should have a free hand to do what they want.

"They talk about, well, what about coaches? I'm gonna say this, I probably shouldn't: Nine of my players make more than my assistants. And the other three make more than all my staff. And we are not one of the highest payers; we're just not."

If that's truly the case, how was Arkansas able to land so many of the same type of guards and wings but not one of the top centers in the portal?

After watching physical frontcourts eat Arkansas alive in consecutive NCAA Tournaments, finding a dependable center should have been the priority, not an afterthought.

Indiana Hoosiers center Samet Yigitoglu (21) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Cooper Bowser (21) at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given Undeserved Credit For Exhibition Success

I gave Arkansas’ frontcourt credit after the Gonzaga exhibition, particularly Cooper Bowser, who finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. There was reason to be encouraged by his response after a slow start.

Gonzaga’s physicality bothered the Razorbacks around the basket, and Calipari acknowledged his players were getting cleared out after being outscored 36-24 in the paint and outrebounded 52-47.

Then again, it's important to remember that both coach Mark Few and Calipari shared study guides for what they'd be running and zone defenses were off limits.

The losses to Virginia and Indiana have made those concerns even harder to dismiss. Arkansas can have all the length, block shots and finish lobs all night long, but lacking the strength and positioning to keep opponents off the offensive glass and from forcing their way to the basket is concerning.

Arkansas is being outrebounded 70-56 against high-major opponents Virginia and Indiana while being outscored 49-27 on second-chance points. Having a quality big man may not be the end all be all when it comes to being competitive in the paint, but you have to do what it takes at some point.

Bowser and Miikka Muurinen aren't doing anything that'll place them on any All-SEC lists, nor have they shown the ability to establish positioning down low to keep opposing big men from dominating them.

Asking both of them to become more physical isn't going to keep Arkansas from being vulnerable inside. Calipari needed a guy who commanded attention in the paint.

The name of the game is move or be moved, and Arkansas is getting shoved around like a sack of potatoes.

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