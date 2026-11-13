Cooper Bowser Is Giving Arkansas Basketball a Different Kind of Presence in the Paint

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has plenty of young talent on its roster, but one of the Razorbacks' most important frontcourt pieces might be a player who has already spent three seasons developing elsewhere.

Cooper Bowser is beginning to establish his role in John Calipari's rotation, and his performance against Robert Morris offered a glimpse of what the senior forward can provide.

Bowser recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in Arkansas' 76-53 victory over Robert Morris. He finished 6-of-8 from the field, added three assists, and did not commit a turnover in 30 minutes.

It was his first double-double of the season and another indication of the value Arkansas can get from its experienced frontcourt players.

Need more of this from Cooper Bowser this season! If you squint, you’d think it’s JT Toppin 😆 https://t.co/B7sxcc0jfZ pic.twitter.com/IgiIbYQSFa — pinto (@pinto479) October 25, 2026

While Arkansas' victory featured several notable performances, Bowser's production highlighted something the Razorbacks need: consistent interior play.

Bowser Brings Experience To Young Roster

At 6-foot-11, Bowser provides Arkansas with size and experience in an otherwise young frontcourt.

The Woodbridge, Virginia, native spent three seasons at Furman before transferring to Arkansas. According to his official Arkansas player biography, he finished his Furman career with 761 points, 363 rebounds and 115 blocked shots.

His production increased throughout his time with the Paladins. During the 2025-26 season, Bowser averaged 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 76.6% from the field.

He also earned Southern Conference All-Tournament first-team honors after helping Furman win the conference championship. In the championship game against East Tennessee State, Bowser recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds.

That experience gives Calipari a frontcourt option who has already handled a significant role at the Division I level.

Arkansas does not necessarily need Bowser to become its primary scoring option. His value comes from his ability to finish efficiently, compete for rebounds and provide a physical presence near the basket.

Arkansas Needs Production Inside

The Razorbacks' performance against Robert Morris showed how important their interior production can be.

Arkansas finished with a 45-21 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive rebounds. The Razorbacks also scored 16 second-chance points while holding Robert Morris without any.

The improvement was particularly noticeable after Arkansas struggled on the glass against Virginia. The Cavaliers outrebounded the Razorbacks 40-36 in the 91-72 loss.

Arkansas' Cooper Bowser on UVA defense: "I would say their ball pressure was really [good], especially in the full court. Especially Mallory did a good job,picking guys up, and their press really slowed us down. And we also weren't able to really get clean rebounds and and run as… — Xander (@xandertilock) November 8, 2026

Bowser played a significant role in the turnaround against Robert Morris, collecting 10 rebounds and helping Arkansas control the paint.

His performance also came alongside an 11-point, six-rebound effort from JJ Andrews. Together, the two provided Arkansas with production around the basket without requiring the offense to revolve around either player.

Calipari has several young frontcourt options, including Andrews, Miikka Muurinen, Maper Maker and Abdou Toure. Each brings a different skill set, but Bowser's experience and ability to operate around the basket give the Razorbacks another option when they need stability inside.

Next Step Is Tougher Competition

There is still plenty for Bowser and Arkansas to prove.

The Robert Morris performance was encouraging, but the Razorbacks need to demonstrate that their interior advantage can translate against stronger frontcourts.

Arkansas struggled on the boards during its loss to Virginia, and maintaining the physicality it showed against Robert Morris will become increasingly important as the schedule gets more demanding.

Bowser also needs to continue providing efficient offense without becoming dependent on easy opportunities around the rim. His ability to finish through contact, defend opposing big men and stay productive against more athletic opponents will help determine how large his role becomes.

"That was the 1995 version, the UMass version."



John Calipari said he's taking a more aggressive approach to coaching his young Arkansas team, acknowledging that the Hogs aren't ready to take full control of their own play just yet. #WPS



Full post-game press conferences w/Cal,… pic.twitter.com/jOqQfBNUNc — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 12, 2026

Arkansas' next opportunity comes against Central Arkansas on Nov. 13 before the Razorbacks travel to New York to face Indiana on Nov. 17.

Those games will provide another opportunity for Bowser to establish himself as a dependable part of Calipari's rotation.

The Razorbacks have enough young talent to create excitement about their long-term potential. What they also need is reliable production from players who understand how to contribute without requiring the offense to run through them.

Bowser's performance against Robert Morris was a step in that direction. If he continues to control the glass, finish efficiently and protect the rim, Arkansas could have a valuable interior presence as it moves toward the more demanding portion of its schedule.

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