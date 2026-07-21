Calipari Challenges Razorback Fans to Flock to MSG To See Hogs Play Hoosiers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas added another marquee matchup to its 2026-27 schedule on Monday with the announcement that the Razorbacks will take on Indiana on Nov. 17 at Madison Square Garden.

Arkansas hasn't played Indiana since 2020 but played inside MSG as recently as 2024, when the Hogs beat Michigan in a resume-defining win for John Calipari's first UA squad.

Calipari urged Razorback fans to come out and support the team in New York at the game, which joins a Thanksgiving Day tussle with Michigan State, a road trip to North Carolina and a tussle with Arizona in Phoenix on Arkansas' non-conference schedule.

"You know we like to play anybody, anywhere any time," Calipari said in a video posted to social media. "We played Michigan in the Garden two years back. We brought 8,000 people. Here's the challenge: With us playing Indiana, one of the top programs in our country who travel, we gotta make sure we show the Garden we travel better than Indiana travels. They're going to have a ton of people there.

I can’t wait to see Razorback fans take over Madison Square Garden in November! https://t.co/sI0UV9CgQM pic.twitter.com/pQAqYUk1F9 — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) July 20, 2026

"Mark that date down. We need you at that game. What we want to do every year is play in the Garden. It's a great trip. It highlights us nationally and what we're doing. Still not done with the schedule, got a couple more [games] coming.

"Again, good games that we're trying to keep elevating what we're doing, [televise] what we're doing. Playing over Thanksgiving again. I'll touch base again, but mark that date down, November 17 in New York City. We need to be there."

While Darian DeVries didn't lead the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in Bloomington, the matchup between UA and IU will be appointment television for college basketball fans across the country.

It'll be another opportunity for Arkansas' incredibly young and inexperienced roster to face a Power Four team before the grind of SEC play begins in January, and also a litmus test before Arkansas has to face Michigan State, North Carolina, and Arizona.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during exhibition matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

In addition to those four games, Arkansas also has an exhibition game against Gonzaga inside Bud Walton Arena scheduled, while Calipari's veiled comments suggest that two more big non-conference matchups may soon be announced.

The Razorbacks will also feature MAC member Central Michigan, led by Andy Bronkema and incoming freshman Tyre Acuff. Yes, he is the cousin of 2026 SEC Player of the Year, consensus All-American and former Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff.

While those games do wonders for Arkansas' basketball program from an exposure standpoint, they'd also look quite nice as wins on a resume when March Madness rolls around.

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