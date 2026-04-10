Calipari Chasing These Eight Players Before Transfer Portal Slams Shut

The NCAA transfer portal opened Tuesday and Arkansas hasn't wasted a second.

The Razorbacks have already made contact with at least eight prospects with a mix of guards, wings and centers as John Calipari's staff looks to reshape the roster before the window closes April 21.

The flurry of activity touches players from the Big 12 to the Atlantic 10, with prospects carrying rankings from the nation's top five down to the high 30s.

Here's a full breakdown of who the Hogs are chasing and what each player could bring to Fayetteville:

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes by guard Josiah Sanders (5) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Guard Targets Headline Arkansas's Portal Push

The biggest name linked to Arkansas so far is Colorado freshman guard Isaiah Johnson, who On3 rates the No. 1 point guard and No. 5 overall transfer in the portal.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Johnson led the Buffaloes in scoring this past season with a 16.9-point average, added 3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Johnson's efficiency numbers stand out as well. He connected on 48.6% of his field goal attempts, 37.8% from three-point range and 82.1% from the free throw line.

He also made history this season, breaking Colorado's freshman scoring record previously held by NBA veteran Alec Burks by putting up 540 points across 32 games.

He's the son of NBA trainer Chris Johnson, who has worked with LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and Draymond Green. Kansas and Texas are also in the mix for his services, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

BYU sophomore guard Rob Wright III is another priority name for the Razorbacks. Tipton reported the Razorbacks are involved with Wright alongside Kentucky and Ohio State.

Wright, listed at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, started all 35 games for the Cougars this past season. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.7% from the field, 41% from three and 82.1% from the free throw line.

He scored in double figures 32 times, including a career-high 39-point performance in an overtime win over Colorado on Feb. 14.

He earned third-team All-Big 12 honors and previously played at Baylor as a freshman. On3 rates him the No. 2 point guard and No. 12 overall transfer.

Virginia Commonwealth sophomore Terrence Hill Jr. is another guard on the Hogs' radar, according to recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.

Hill, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection, averaged 15 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

His best moment of the season came in the NCAA Tournament, when he scored a season-high 34 points to help the 11th-seeded Rams rally from 19 points down to knock off sixth-seeded North Carolina 82-78 in the first round.

On3 rates him the No. 6 point guard and No. 21 overall transfer. Maryland, West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, Creighton, Texas and Ole Miss have also made contact.

Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) dribbles the ball against California Baptist Lancers guard Dominique Daniels Jr. (1) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wing and Shooting Guard Options Drawing Hogs' Interest

Arkansas has also reached out to Utah junior guard Terrence Brown Jr., according to Dylan Lutey of Rising Ballers Network.

Brown, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound scorer, averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.3% from the field.

He also heard from North Carolina, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Louisville, Memphis, UCLA and Kansas. On3 rates him the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 32 overall transfer.

Furman freshman Alex Wilkins is another wing the Razorbacks have contacted, per The Portal Report.

Wilkins, 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, started all 35 games this past season and averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

He connected on 46% from the field and 82.4% from the free throw line, though he shot 32.8% from three.

Alabama, Connecticut, Syracuse, Houston, Kentucky and Miami are among the other programs involved. On3 rates him the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 33 overall transfer.

Kansas State junior Abdi Bashir Jr. is also a name on the Hogs' list, Kayser reported.

Bashir, 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds, averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game across 18 contests before missing significant time following foot surgery for a stress fracture on Jan. 20.

He shot 44.4% from three-point range and 42.1% from the field overall. Duke, St. John's, Alabama, LSU and SMU have also reached out, and Bashir is reportedly planning an early-next-week visit to St. John's.

Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) loses the ball to Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Big Men Could Give Arkansas a Frontcourt Upgrade

Georgia transfer center Somto Cyril is one of the most sought-after prospects in the portal and the Arkansas are involved, according to Tipton.

Cyril, who stands 6-foot-11 and weighs 260 pounds, led the SEC in blocked shots this past season with 2.34 per game. He averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore while shooting 75.9% from the field — aided in part by leading the nation with 83 dunks.

He was named to the All-SEC defensive team and is rated the No. 2 center and No. 7 overall transfer prospect by On3. Cyril originally signed with Calipari during his time at Kentucky and received his release when Calipari departed for Arkansas.

He's expected to visit Miami this weekend and the Hurricanes are also competing for his commitment.

The Razorbacks have also been linked to Georgia Tech freshman center Mouhamed Sylla, per Tipton.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Sylla, a native of Louga, Senegal, started 15 of 16 games before an injury ended his season early.

In those appearances he averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds with 19 blocked shots while shooting 57.9% from the field. On3 rates him the No. 7 center and No. 31 overall transfer.

The Hogs have also made contact with South Dakota senior center Cameron Fens, according to The Portal Report.

Fens, a 7-foot, 255-pound big man, averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season while shooting 57.9% from the field.

Like Sylla, his season was interrupted by injury. He appeared in 19 games and started 16 before missing the remainder of the year. Wake Forest, Virginia, South Florida, Iowa State and Vanderbilt are among the other schools involved.

With the portal window set to close April 21, the pace of decisions will only pick up from here.

Arkansas has positioned itself in the conversation for multiple high-priority targets across every position, and the coming days will reveal whether Calipari's staff can convert interest into commitments.

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