Calipari Creating Consistent Choices for Hoops Hogs
Happens every year but Arkansas football coaches pray it's never this early in the season. Lots of things are out of Sam Pittman's control and this problem is certainly one of the biggest.
It's the day Razorback fans start asking, "When is the first basketball game?"
Given the seemingly negative nature of many Hog fans — well, let's just call them the highly vocal minority — the question about the beginning of basketball season seems to always coincide with the first football loss.
Probably been that way about all but two years since Bobby Petrino left town on his motorcycle more than a decade ago.
I believe most Razorback fans are as devoted, or even moreso, than any fan base in the country. They sell out Walton Arena, sell out Baum Stadium, support several handfuls of other sports, and will hopefully fill every seat in Razorback Stadium when UAB shows up Saturday for a 3:15 p.m. kickoff.
How loyal are Arkansas fans? Incredibly so, partly because it's the only truly major sports program in the state. There are no pro teams (I know, I know, but it's minor league baseball) so the Hogs are the only game in town, so to speak. Nebraska is the only Power 4 program in a similar situation.
All of that is why it's hard to imagine any group that beats my friends in the great state of Arkansas when it comes to buying stuff to support and promote their school. That Hog hats, shirts, sweatshirts, flags, cups and glasses, stickers, key chains, playing cards, golf club covers and golf bags, door mats, wall art, yard art, socks, pajamas, belts and suspenders, blankets, lawn chairs, car magnets, grill utensils and anything else you can slap a Razorback on.
I've been a bit guilty of that since moving away from my beloved NWA, as my wife will attest. That doesn't make Arkansas fans much different than the other great fan bases in this sports-crazed country. But I do think they're better, except when they get negative.
So here's a callout to Razorback football fanatics to remain loyal, on game day, on talk radio, and on social media. I don't say that because I'm a fan, or what's known as a "homer" among the media; folks who've known me since I began writing about Razorback sports in 1980 will guarantee you I'm not a homer. It's just the right thing to do, to support the team you root for and stay positive when your players need a good word.
But it's also OK to wonder how good those hoops Hogs might become. After all, Arkansas is the Land of Opportunity and all the polls agree coach John Calipari's team has a great opportunity this season.
Sports Illustrated has Arkansas ranked No. 21 in its preseason poll. Others are more confident: CBS has the Hogs 13th and ESPN 14th.
Calipari doesn't care. His focus is getting to know his new team as a unit, his players as individuals, and creating chemistry among the guys and the newly formed coaching staff.
Cal's group is learning a new offense, new plays, new defenses, new everything. They're doing daily team drills, and being coached to make consistently wise decisions that lead to victory. Easier said than done, especially when bringing together almost a totally new bunch that hasn't played together.
They're also working to improve individual skills like shooting and fundamentals. The players are still excited — remember it's early in the process — and not yet feeling the doldrums that arrive with week after week after week of drills and squaring off against teammates.
To answer the question at the beginning of this story, the first game is Wednesday, Nov. 6, against Lipscomb at Walton Arena. The Hogs are 3-0 against the Bisons with an impressive average victory margin of nearly 23 points.
Last year was a near-disaster, though, as Arkansas survived a North Little Rock game to beat the Bisons 69-66 after leading by eight at intermission against the Nashville-based Christian university.
Don't expect another close encounter of the weird kind in Cal's opener at The Bud. Fans will be jazzed, the players anxious to strut their stuff, and Calipari will want an impressive debut.
Three more supposed ho-hummers will follow against Pacific, Little Rock and Maryland-Eastern Shore, all in Fayetteville. Then it gets really interesting for fans and exciting for players, who'll be anxious to prove how good they are against top-flight schools.
Challenges come November 28 against Illinois in Kansas City; December 3 at Miami in the ACC/SEC Challenge; and December 10 versus Michigan in the Jimmy V Classic at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Cal hopes to have his team humming along smoothly at that point. Truth is, the club will still be a work in progress, all the way into the new year before hopefully peaking at tournament time.
Here's the thing to remember, though. If the hoops Hogs lose one of those first four supposed cupcakes or maybe two of three to Illinois, Miami and Michigan, don't despair.
And don't start asking, "When is the first baseball game?"
