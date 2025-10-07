Calipari delivers message of confidence during Hogs' Primetime at the Palace event
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn't vintage Arkansas Razorbacks Midnight Madness inside Bud Walton Arena, but if anything, Primetime at the Palace last Friday night was a fan-friendly event serving as a platform for John Calipari to praise his team.
"Last year was the start," Calipari said to fans who packed the sections of the arena that were available. "Now it's time for us to build on that foundation. This team has a chance to be special. It really does.
"Will they stay together through the ups and downs, which we did a year ago? Will they continue to work hard every day walking in? Will they continue to care about one another, to out-care all these other teams? If they do that, there's no limit to how far this team can go.”
Calipari also heaped praise on the team's home playing venue, 32-year-old BWA, where the Razorbacks boast an all-time record of 430-100 (.811 home winning percentage) dating back to the facility opening in time for 1993-94 campaign, which turned into the program's only national championship season.
"This building is special," Calipari said. "Bud Walton Arena is one of the hardest places for an opponent to come in and win because of you. It's because of you. I know first hand. About six years ago, I had the biggest ovation I've ever had in my life because I got tossed. They threw me out. We still won. I say all that to you to say, man, I look up and Coach [Dave} Van Horn is waving to me as I walk off the court."
Calipari's address to fans followed the introduction of his 15-player 2025-26 squad, which was preceded by the introduction of the '25-26 Razorbacks women's team and their new coach, Kelsi Musick.
Next up, the men's team performed from a menu of fan-themed activities:
° A brief on-court warm-up (layup drills, dunks, and shooting)
° A spirited dunk contest that was won by senior forward-center Trevon Brazile, who got a running start before soaring over 7-foot freshman Elmir Dzafic for a tomahawk slam
° A competitive three-point shooting contest won by freshman guard Meleek Thomas, who defeated sophomore wing Jaden Karuletwa, 20-17, in the final round of the event
° A lightly contested eight-minute scrimmage during which defense was optional as the Red team clipped the White, 31-28
After the team concluded its part in the event, there was an opportunity for three participants to make a halfcourt shot to win $20,000 (nobody did).
That was followed by an extended laser-light-and-smoke show, after which Calipari bid good night to fans.
As for Calipari's opening salvo that his team could be on track to be a special team, at the heart of those good vibes is the four-player retention dynamic that will serve as the foundation for this Razorbacks squad.
It's the quartet of junior DJ Wagner, sophomores Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III, and the aforementioned Brazile.
Whether each of those players starts, each will play top-rotation minutes with top-rotation roles.
All are veteran core pieces. Each had a major hand in Arkansas' end-of-season turnaround that launched the team to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in March, and each has shown improvement beginning with limited practices in June.
Calipari brought in 5-star guards and current true freshmen Darius Acuff, Jr., and the aforementioned Thomas, as well as highly regarded in-state freshman wing Isaiah Sealy in November 2024.
He then dipped into the college transfer portal in the spring of 2025, landing versatile 6-foot-10 veteran big men Nick Pringle and Malique Ewin.
It's a two-deep, nine-player rotation that likely commands enough national respect to earn Arkansas preseason Top 10-15 rankings.
Several players, a mix of returnees and newcomers, offer reasons to believe the Razorbacks might improve as a three-point shooting team compared to last season when the team struggled shooting from distance.
Thomas, Acuff, Ewin, and Sealy have shown shooting prowess in the preseason, while returnees Knox, Brazile, Wagner, and Richmond each showed improvement.
The Hogs look like a more physical team in how they initiate and play through contact. It should be a better rebounding team, especially on the offensive glass.
Wagner, Richmond, and Pringle all have potential to bring All SEC defensive impact with Knox and Brazile offering plus-defensive traits as well.
The Razorbacks are collectively tall, long, athletic, and strong, which should make this team elite in terms of slashing to the basket and finishing in transition.