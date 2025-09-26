Calipari hosting priority in-state recruit making first-ever visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to John Calipari, the youngest recruit he has offered a scholarship to is 2028 in-state recruiting prize Anthony Spratt, Jr.
Spratt (6-6 wing, Benton High School) picked up his Arkansas offer during a phone call in August, just days before he began his sophomore year of high school.
Fast-forward to the present, and Spratt is set to make his first-ever unofficial visit this weekend to the Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, according to one of our sources.
Spratt is planning to attend at least one Razorbacks practice inside the performance center as well as being on hand inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday for the football Hogs' game against 22nd-ranked Notre Dame.
Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin was at Benton High School on Monday to watch Spratt compete during Benton Panthers practice.
"It feels great," Spratt told us on Monday just after his team practiced. "I always dreamed about this, having D1 coaches at my stuff. And now just seeing it, it's like a dream come true.
"It's real crazy, but still I've got to stay humble, and do what I'm supposed to do to show the coaches that I want to play at the Division 1 level."
Spratt has been invited to (and plans to attend) the upcoming prestigious Coach Wootten Top 150 Camp as well as the Team USA junior national team camp (Oct. 9-13) in Colorado Springs, Colo.
As a high school freshman in 2024-25, Spratt was a key contributor to Benton's first ever state title (5A) in basketball.
He later starred for 15U Brad Beal Elite during spring-and-summer Nike E15 play.
In June during a scholastic event in Kansas City, Mo., Calipari was courtside to watch Spratt and Benton compete.
While in North Carolina for a recent CP3 Rising Stars camp, Spratt took unofficial visits to Duke, Noth Carolina, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)