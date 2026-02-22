Calipari Keeps Shuffling as Razorbacks Keep Battling SEC Injuries

John Calipari didn’t come to Arkansas to manage a hospital ward. Lately, it seems that’s. become part of the job.

The Arkansas basketball coach has spent much of SEC play juggling lineups, shifting minutes and balancing egos. The Razorbacks keep winning games, yet the rotation rarely looks the same from week to week.

That’s what happens when injuries pile up and performances swing like a screen door in March. In case you're wondering it doesn't just happen with the Hogs. Everybody in college basketball deals with it.

One night, a big man disappears. The next, it's more time or even being okay with a backup starting. A freshman rolls an ankle, scores 49 points, then shows up in a walking boot. Another guard limps to the bench, only to return and grab rebounds like nothing happened.

Calipari’s clipboard probably needs its own ice pack.

For weeks, the numbers have pushed for Malique Ewin to play more. The 6-foot-10 forward has reached double figures 10 times against high-major teams. Meanwhile, Nick Pringle has done that once in an SEC game.

Still, the Hogs coach stuck with Pringle in the starting group. He valued rebounding, defense and toughness. That loyalty didn’t come from nowhere.

But the stats tell a different story.

Ewin averages 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Pringle averages 5.1 points and 4.2 boards. Ewin blocks 1.0 shot per game, twice as many as Pringle’s 0.5.

Against Alabama, the issue became clear. Ewin grabbed seven rebounds but didn’t score in 20 minutes. Pringle had three points and one rebound in 23 minutes before fouling out.

Alabama coach Nate Oats didn’t hold back afterward.

“We were able to foul Pringle out,” he said. “He played here. We kind of know his tendencies. Elite shot blocker but also very jumpy. So we just told them to get in there.”

When Darius Acuff Jr. poured in 49 points that night, the gap between Arkansas’ guards and frontcourt stood out even more. Folks also didn't pay that much attention to what happened with Pringle.

Frontcourt Questions Keep Growing

Then came Missouri.

Ewin answered with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He added a team-high rebound total and a block. Eleven of those points came before halftime.

Pringle played 12 minutes. Ewin played 31. The Razorbacks were plus-12 with Ewin on the floor and minus-7 with Pringle in the game.

Afterward, Calipari shared something that made the room pause.

“Nick Pringle says to me, ‘If you want to start Malique Ewin because he played really well, I’m fine,’” Calipari said. “He said, ‘Now I’m not telling you what to do. Do what you want to do, but I’m telling you it wouldn’t bother me in the least.’”

“Think about that.”

Calipari also made it clear Ewin hasn’t reached his ceiling.

“Malique’s still got so much more in him,” Calipari said. “I’ve just got to get more out of him.”

So now the question isn’t just who starts. It’s who finishes. In the SEC, that’s what matters.

Bruised, Banged Up and Still Standing

If lineup decisions were only about production, this would be easy.

But injuries have turned Arkansas into a weekly puzzle.

Sophomore Karter Knox is out after meniscus surgery. Freshman Isaiah Sealy missed the Missouri game with a hip issue. DJ Wagner dealt with an ankle injury.

Ewin has worn a protective mask after taking a shot against LSU that required stitches. He still had a bandage on his forehead Saturday.

Acuff rolled his ankle against Auburn. He wore a boot before and after the Alabama game. Calipari offered him rest.

“I called Darius into my office,” Calipari said. “He had his boot on. He didn’t practice for two days. I said, ‘Kid, listen. If you need to take this game off, I’m good. I need you to finish the season.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Coach, we just lost. I’m playing.’ Who doesn’t want that guy on their team?”

Acuff shot 4 of 11 against Missouri but still scored 20 points. He made 11 free throws, handed out five assists and didn’t turn it over once.

Meleek Thomas had a leg-to-leg collision and limped to the bench. He’s also been playing with a heavy wrap on his left hand. Still, he returned and posted 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“This kid has amnesia. All he knows is, ‘I know how good I am. You’re not going to convince me of anything,’” Calipari said.

Billy Richmond III added 21 points before going down late with what appeared to be cramping.

“My guess is it was cramping,” Calipari said. “He’s one that if he were down on the ground I’d say, ‘Come on, momma’s boy, get up.’”

Richmond finished with 21 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

“I just let Billy play,” Calipari added. “We ran things for him to drive today and I’m telling him, ‘Just put your head down and go.’”

Through it all, Arkansas is 7-0 after losses this season. That says something about resilience.

“I told the staff, ‘If they really come out and give us something, they’re better than I thought,’” Calipari said. “I was prepared to defend them if they just didn’t have it today. I got their backs … Wouldn’t you expect a letdown in this game? I did.”

The Razorbacks now prepare for Texas A&M with limited practice time and a lot of tape to review.

Calipari keeps adjusting. He keeps pushing. And until the injury report shrinks and roles settle, the juggling act won’t stop.

That’s SEC basketball. Right now, the Hogs are surviving it.