Razorbacks' Ewin Finds Out Just Steady Best Method to Bounce Back

Malique Ewin didn’t need a reminder about Alabama.

The film said enough. The box score said even more. Zero points. Four rebounds. Two missed point-blank chances in overtime that could’ve changed the ending. It wasn’t subtle. It wasn’t forgettable.

When you’re a frontcourt player in the SEC, nights like that tend to stick.

So when Missouri walked into Bud Walton Arena, the Arkansas big man had a simple goal. Not redemption. Not headlines.

Just response.

“I told them yesterday I was going to come out here with energy, high energy and just do what I do,” Ewin said. “Because I know I wasn’t performing the best the last time we played.”

That’s about as direct as it gets.

And against the Tigers, he followed through.

Ewin delivered 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, hit all four of his free throws and grabbed eight rebounds. Three of those boards came on the offensive end. He added a block and stayed active defensively.

It wasn’t flashy. But then it didn’t need to be.

It was productive. And the Razorbacks needed productive.

Calipari Makes a Move, Ewin Responds

Head coach John Calipari noticed early that Ewin had a different rhythm.

So he made an adjustment.

Ewin opened the second half in place of Nick Pringle, a change that wasn’t forced by injury or foul trouble. It was a feel decision.

“Malique played pretty good in the first half,” Calipari said. “As I’m out near the bench, Nick Pringle says to me, ‘If you want to start Malique Ewin … I’m fine.’”

That’s not the kind of quote you script. It’s the kind that shows trust inside a locker room.

Calipari had pushed Ewin in practice after the Alabama loss. The focus wasn’t dramatic. It was basic. Energy. Finish. Awareness.

Against Missouri, Ewin ran the floor with purpose. He caught the ball strong. He finished through contact instead of hesitating.

There were no empty stat lines this time, but the Hogs didn't need him to score 25. It was much simpler than that. They needed him to show up.

He did. So did some balance throughout the lineup that Arkansas was looking for after appearing to be a one or two-man team at times.

Five of the seven players who scored for the Razorbacks reached double figures. That kind of distribution makes defenses work. It also prevents one off night from sinking the entire offense.

Missouri didn’t fold. The Tigers scored 86 points and made runs that kept things interesting. But Arkansas controlled most of the second half.

There was no overtime drama. No wild swings late. Just some steady possessions and timely stops.

For a team coming off an emotional double-overtime loss, steady might have been the most important word of the night.

Calipari admitted afterward he wasn’t sure how his group would respond mentally.

“Wouldn’t you expect a letdown in this game?” Calipari said. “Because half of this is the mental part of it, especially now.”

Instead, the Razorbacks looked locked in.

They defended with more urgency than they did at Alabama. They finished plays that slipped away earlier in the week.

And when Missouri made a push, Arkansas answered without panic. That’s growth.

SEC Standings and Bigger Picture

The win pushed Arkansas to 20-7 overall and 9-4 in SEC play.

In a conference where every win feels like it costs something, that record matters. It keeps the Razorbacks in strong position as March approaches.

For Ewin, the bounce-back performance shifts the narrative.

A scoreless outing can linger if it’s followed by doubt. It can become a pattern if it isn’t corrected. Saturday wasn’t doubt. It was adjustment.

He didn’t force shots. He didn’t rush. He played within the flow and let the game come to him. That’s usually how big men thrive.

The Hogs remain at Bud Walton Arena for their next matchup, hosting Texas A&M on Wednesday night. It’s another chance to stack wins and reinforce the habits Calipari keeps talking about.

If Ewin brings the same focus and energy, Arkansas will gladly take it. In February, improvement is more valuable than perfection.

Missed chances happen. How teams respond is more about how a team or player responds.

Response is what defines a team.

Against the Tigers, Ewin gave the Razorbacks exactly what they needed. It wasn't a highlight reel, but a correction from one of those games everybody seems to have.

Sometimes that’s enough.

