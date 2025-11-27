Calipari may need to offer freshmen time to soak in lesson vs. Duke Thursday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thanksgiving night in Chicago may be the time for Arkansas coach John Calipari to let the grown-ups eat at the big table while the youngsters watch and learn how to conduct themselves.
The Razorbacks have been very accommodating when it comes to bringing along their freshmen, especially guards Darius Acuff, Jr. and Maleek Thomas. They have not only swallowed up a ton of minutes, but in a 69-66 loss on the road to No. 11 Michigan State, the only close game the Spartans have faced all season, each freshman got a crack at tying the game in the closing seconds.
Had it been an NCAA Tournament game, junior guard DJ Wagner most likely would have handled things in the closing minute. It was his mature steadying presence that drug the Hogs out of an extensive hole, squeaking into the postseason after Arkansas started 1-6 in SEC play last year.
He was the guiding light that almost took Calipari to the Elite 8 for the first time this decade. That's why he should have the opportunity to show what floor leadership truly looks like in the heat of high level battle on a neutral floor against Duke Thursday night.
There was nothing to lose by Calipari letting the young guys take a shot at it against Michigan State. It was a Quad 1 game on the road early in the season.
A loss wasn't going to hurt Arkansas, but the experience gained by the Hogs' freshmen, win or lose, was going to be invaluable. Those guys have had their opportunities since, averaging approximately 30 minutes each with Thomas leading the team in scoring at 18.3 ppg, fourth in rebounds at 5.2 rpg and second with 4.2 assists per game.
Acuff isn't far behind with 16.8 ppg while leading the team with 26 assists. Yet, while the personal numbers are there, Calipari has seen something lacking. Something that has forced the Razorbacks into close games recently against Samford and Winthrop, two teams the Hogs beat by a combined five points.
“"You can’t be out there trying to do your own thing, because the minute your stuff goes wrong — which half the time it does — you’re down, you’re moving your head, you’re hitting the floor," Calipari said. "You’re losing your mind because you’re so concerned about you."
What he has observed is many players are focused on themselves — their personal production and mistakes — rather than how they fit into the overall team. The connection to everyone else that will ultimately allow the Razorbacks to flow into a somewhat unstoppable force just isn't there right now.
"Lose yourself in the team," Calipari urged. "That’s what I’m battling right now. And now we’ve got to go play Duke and we’re not connected how we have to be.”
That's why it may be best to heavily rely on Karter Knox, Trevon Brazile, and Billy Richmond with Wagner runnung the show. One of the freshmen can be on the floor too provided the situation doesn't call for an extra big man, but the game has to flow through Wagner and defense has to be a priority.
Meanwhile, Duke finds itself forced to rely heavily on four freshmen, highlighted by brothers Cam and Cayden Boozer. In addition, the main rotation is rounded out by sophomores Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba with junior guard Caleb Foster leading the way.
In other words, Duke is forced to play with a young line-up that is trying to come together while Arkansas can roll out a great deal of experience that is being teamed together for a second season now.
Still, despite the youth movement, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer isn't facing the same issue Calipari is fighting. His Blue Devils are showing the connection in the past few games that his team needs to knock off the Razorbacks.
"Cam and Isaiah are going to score a lot for us, but in these two games, I thought they set the table for how to share the ball, and then I think that really matters," Scheyer said. "I'm really proud of the team for this point, the way that they're attempting to play together. They're doing a great job sharing the ball."
Duke already took down Kansas by a dozen in Madison Square Garden, during which Cameron Boozer led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds. That's why Arkansas will need to seriously consider countering with its more experienced, battle-tested line-up.
Acuff and Thomas are learning a lot, but, perhaps this one time, it might be best to learn by doing slightly more observing. Seeing Wagner work within the team and how those around him immediately become better is perhaps the gap Calipari's dynamic duo need filling before he fully unleashes them on the world.
"My two freshmen, they're just getting better," Calipari said. "They're learning how to play with other players. They're learning how to create for each other and not just themselves. They're learning late shot clock, what do I do? They're learning if three guys are on you, someone is open, so don't shoot that one. They're learning all of this stuff. It's fun for a coach to watch."