Calipari provides update on Karter Knox's injury at Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks fell victim to Auburn 95-73 in its first double-digit loss of the season and spent most of the game without sophomore forward Karter Knox.

Knox exited the game at the 4:50 mark left in the first half and did not return in the second half with what the ESPN broadcast reported as a hip injury.



Arkansas coach John Calipari confirmed the reported hip injury, but didn't know exactly when it happened, but likely when a few Auburn players fell on him.



“I think they told me ‘hip point,'” Calipari said during postgame media availability. “When they fell on him. I don’t know if it was a play at half court where he got fouled with no call or if it was one on the other side of the baseline. I don’t know, but he got hit pretty good from what I hear.”



Arkansas Razorbacks forward Karter Knox reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Texas Tech at American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knox was a nonfactor against the Tigers Saturday night, missing his lone field goal attempt and snagged just one board in seven minutes of action.

While most hip pointers are aggravating injuries, Calipari wouldn't put his thumb on how long his former 5-star small forward will be out.

He was one of the Razorbacks' biggest pieces to an NCAA Tournament run last season, averaging 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game over the final 12 games.

During that stretch, Knox shot 55% from the field, including a 42% mark from three (14-of-33).

The sophomore hasn't been able to parlay that success to this season, scoring 8.6 points per game on 44% shooting fromt he field and a 43% mark from three.

However, he has been inconsistent against Power Conference competition, scoring in double-figures in only three of eight such games.

Knox went through the NBA Draft Combine process, but opted to return to Arkansas for another year of development.

While his play has been spotty throughout the season, Calipari's plan is to push his players, including Knox to the brink, he always wants more from the players on his roster.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox (11) and guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) on the bench during the second half against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 115-61. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Last month, the Razorbacks' second-year coach knew Knox was playing well, but there's a level that he has yet to reach this season. While he's improved his physicality on the boards this season, Calipari knows Knox is capable of so much more.

"He's playing good," Calipari said. "I want him to be great. I want him to be the best offensive rebounder we have because he runs. I want him to fly up and down the floor so he can finish. I want him, when he's open, shoot balls. I'm not telling you not to shoot. But again, he's playing good, but I just want him to be great."

Arkansas' loss to Auburn drops them to a 12-4 record overall and 2-1 in SEC play.

The Razorbacks will return to the hardwood Wednesday as they are set to face a dangerous South Carolina team that holds a 10-6 record on the season, with a lone SEC victory over LSU.

