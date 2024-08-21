Calipari, Razorbacks Push for Commitment from 4-star Point Guard in 2025 Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks continue to recruit the 2025 class with a sense of urgency this summer.
Four-star point guard Kingston Flemings announced he has trimmed his list to five schools, according to his Instagram account. The 6-foot-3, 175 pound guard from San Antonio, Texas will choose between Arkansas, Gonzaga, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech in the near future.
He is the No. 24 ranked prospect in America, No. 4 point guard and No. 1 player in Texas, according to On3. Flemings will make several official visits this fall including Houston (Sept. 2), Texas (Sept. 6-8), Gonzaga (Oct. 4-6).
He led Brennan High School the regional finals last season. Flemings averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
The Bears finished with a 31-5 record overall and an undefeated 16-0 record in district play. Arkansas currently has one commitment for the 2025 class with Darius Acuff's pledge in July.
Several other highly touted prospects have started to trend toward Calipari in recent weeks including 5-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas. Thomas has been heavily involved with defending national champions UConn Huskies.
However, Dan Hurley's staff seems to have placed its efforts on prioritizing 4-star guard Acaden Lewis. While the date is unknown at this time, Thomas is expected to visit the Razorbacks at some point this fall since he postponed his original June date.
Arkansas 2025 Targets
No. 2 PF Cameron Boozer
No. 4 PG Darius Acuff (Arkansas Commit)
No. 5 PF Koa Peat
No. 6 PF Caleb Wilson
No. 9 SG Meleek Thomas
No. 10 SG Jasper Johnson
No. 17 PF/C Chris Cenac
No. 21 PG Kingston Flemings
No. 23 SG Braylon Mullins
No. 54 SF Isaiah Sealey
No. 63 PF Terrion Burgess
No. 100 Courtland Muldrew
