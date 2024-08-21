Oklahoma State Looking to Make Bank Against Hogs on ABC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One has to wonder if Oklahoma State will huddle a lot more in its game against Arkansas on ABC in Week 2 of the college football season. If so, it's, as the 1990s rap song used to put it, all about the Benjamins.
A major network game that will draw audiences looking to skip commercials during the Texas vs. Michigan game has the potential for a lot of eyeballs and Mike Gundy and his braintrust at Oklahoma State are hoping the Cowboys can make the game pay off in more ways than just television money.
ESPN is reporting OSU will enter the game with QR codes on the backs of players' helmets that link to the school's NIL fund in hopes curious people will scan it and possibly send a little cash their way so the program can finish making its down payment on running back Ollie Gordon with a little left over to nab a lineman to be named later.
While the Cowboys tend to take longer than the typical no-huddle team to get the play off while looking over the defense and shifting formations, it's unlikely the Hogs will see Gundy suddenly start having Alan Bowman lead huddles for the sake of hoping a nice medium close-up will make it possible for Bill in Broken Arrow to scan the back of his head and donate a tank of gas worth of change to the program.
If that starts happening, then the odds of Arkansas pulling off an early season upset will go way up because the Cowboys will clearly be more concerned about their NIL coffers than the Razorbacks. However, based on Gundy's firm statement last week that players need to stop having their agents calling up the football offices trying to negotiate better NIL deals, it seems money has definitely been an early season distraction.
It's not much to work with, but it might be the opening Arkansas needs to steal one early and build a little momentum much in the way Missouri was able to do with its long field goal win over Kansas State last year. It definitely sounds like an easy way to get into the heads of players if the Hogs want to talk a little trash.
Every little advantage counts. These QR codes might be an advantage in the long run, but, for one afternoon, it might be the Razorbacks' missing link.
