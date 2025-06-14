Calipari gives definitive answer on Knicks coaching rumors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even though he's only been on the job for a full year now, even Arkansas fans can tell Razorbacks coach John Calipari has a deeper than normal love for New York City.
Since his arrival, he tried to schedule a pair of games for the Hogs in the most hallowed of sports arenas, Madison Square Garden. The first against Michigan, was successful both in landing the location and an important win.
The second, a high profile game this coming season against Houston, almost ended up at the Garden, but Calipari had to settle for the Barclay's Center. However, the Big Apple is the Big Apple, and based on how much the Arkansas coach looked at home soaking up the glitz, energy and attention playing basketball in New York City brings on Calipari's A&E documentary, it was clear he was quite at home among the hustle and bustle.
That's why, when the national media asked about the opening with the New York Knicks job during an appearance Friday afternoon on "The Jim Rome Show," Arkansas fans leaned in close. They kept a trained eye on every gesture and every inflection of tone to see what truth they could gather from whatever the response was about to be.
"No, I've got stuff to do here," Calipari said. "There are people who have absolutely committed to this program. I owe it to them to bring something here that we're trying to do, let us compete for national titles every year we're here."
Calipari goes into his second season with the Razorbacks after taking his first team to an improbable run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a 1-6 start in SEC play.
Job hopping is not something Calipari has done in his entire career as a coach whether that be at the college level or even in the NBA when he coached the Nets from 1996-99. He has stayed an average of 10 years at each job and that doesn't appear to be changing at this point in his career.
"For me, I've got stuff to do here, and I'm excited," Calipari said. "You've been interviewing me for years, I hope you look at me and think 'Oh, he's in a great frame of mind, he's ready to go.'"
"I'm happy. What we're doing, let's go. Let's do this."
He is loyal to his school, assistant coaches, players, athletics program and fans to a fault even if there's talk from the outside that he would entertain the idea of leaving.
Calipari has been successful and won a lot of basketball games at each stop along with a championship at Kentucky a decade ago, which is why he is enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and considered an option with every highly regarded job opening.
Now, Calipari didn't shy away from praising the New York Knicks organization either despite falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals to Indiana.
"Well, first of all, Knicks president Leon [Rose] and executive vice president [William] Wesley and I are good friends," Calipari said. "They have an idea of what they want to do, and they should be able to go do it.
"I would say this, the Knicks job is not for everybody," Calipari said. "It's not just coaching, it's all the other stuff and you have to walk in knowing that the expectations are what they are. But, the other side of it is it's a great job with a hell of a team in a great environment, and if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere."
The Knicks organization fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons when his team lost to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. His team finished with the second best record in conference at 51-31 overall, yet the front office appears to be looking to replace him with two other fired NBA coaches in either Mike Brown or Taylor Jenkins.
Longevity at one school or professional organizations has become a foreign concept in the coaching realm as sports culture has become a win-or-else type of deal in recent years.
"When you're pro coaching, I was fired, and all I would say to you is, didn't they just fire an NHL coach who had been to the finals three times in a row," Calipari said. "I mean, it's what it is when you choose to be in the NBA, the NFL, Major League Baseball. Billy Martin was fired five times from the same team."
That kind of coaching activity has bled over into the college game as Calipari said the time of holding onto a job for decades at a time are long gone.
"Now, in college, there's no more 40 year jobs," Calipari said. "No, you're not coming in saying I'll have this job for 40 years. Those days are over. If you could stay 10 years, 12 years, you just had a heck of a run because of all that's going on."