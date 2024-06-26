Calipari Praises Razorbacks' New Roster on National TV
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari joined the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday to discuss his latest roster additions. He didn't dance around the thought he has built a solid team capable of competing for a title in 2024-25.
He added a pair of newcomers Tuesday in Hawaii Pacific transfer Melo Sanchez and true freshman guard Jaden Karuletwa.
“And now we just got Melo [Sanchez] and Jaden [Karuletwa] coming in as 10 and 11 [on the roster],” Calipari told the Pat McAfee Show. “We’re going to be alright. I like the team. Gonna have to put them together. We’re going to have make them play together.”
He looked back on his history coaching at the college level. His best teams always are loaded with professionals in the rotation.
“When my teams win, six guys get drafted,” Calipari said. “How about we win? Go to a Final Four, we win a national title. All six, seven of you will eat."
His unique approach to building a roster has been stated repeatedly. No longer will it be full of freshmen as he favors more experience.
“We started five freshmen and we went to the national championship game [in 2014],” Calipari said. “I think those days are done now. I don’t think you can do that when the other guys’ 25 years, old, 24, 26 and your guy’s 19.”
He is confident his freshmen will have an opportunity to be special. Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond are true NBA prospects and should receive invites to the combine.
“I think I got three outstanding freshmen this year that are going to have a chance to do their thing and be in this draft,” Calipari said. “I’m just trying to combine all this.”
