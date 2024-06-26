Calipari Continues to Build Roster Full of Shooters
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks continue to round out their first roster under John Calipari. NCAA Division II member Hawaii Pacific shooting guard Melo Sanchez announced he will transfer to Arkansas, per his X account.
Sanchez averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game the past two seasons. He is a quality shooter with a career line of 42% from the floor, 40% from three and 80% at the free throw line.
His shooting ability is eerily similar to Oakland's Jack Gohlke who played at Hillsdale College before transferring up for his final season of eligibility. Gohlke became an overnight legend when he drilled 10 three pointers in the Grizzlies upset Kentucky in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Off balance jumpers combined with solid handles equal an exciting player with a chip on his shoulder. Sanchez will be given a chance to carve out a role for Arkansas, but minutes will be hard to come by with such a loaded backcourt already.
Fellow shooting guard Jaden Karuletwa announced his commitment to the Razorbacks Tuesday morning. He will be a member of Arkansas’ 2024 signing class after attending Village Christian High School in Sun Valley, California. As a senior, Karuletwa scored 14 points, five rebounds and two assists on 43% shooting, 40% from three and a near automatic 93% at the line. He finished his high school career with more than 1,000 points scored.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari stated very early in his tenure that he will change his roster philosophy. At least for one season, Arkansas will have an emphasis placed on experience rather than youth compared to his Kentucky tendencies.
Calipari also spoke at length about an eight to nine man rotation. He mentioned if any others were brought in they would serve in a walk-on capacity while on scholarship with NIL opportunities.
“A walk-on for me will be on full scholarship -- like the old days,” Calipari said during SEC Spring Meetings. “He’s going to work his way into the NIL.”
Arkansas Transfer Class
G Johnell Davis
G DJ Wagner
G Melo Sanchz
F Adou Thiero
F Zvonimir Ivisic
C Jonas Aidoo
Arkansas 2024 Signing Class
G Boogie Fland
G Jaden Karuletwa
G Karter Knox
F Billy Richmond
