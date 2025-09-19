Calipari's official visit turnstiles busy as 5-star recruits trek to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has his Arkansas program on 5-star official visitor high-alert this week moving into the weekend.
It started on Wednesday as 2026 national No. 1 point guard and 5-star Tay Kinney (6-2, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12 overall prospect) began his official visit to Arkansas.
Kinney attended Hogs basketball practices among other activities, which included a photo shoot with Calipari and other social media content production.
One source told us Calipari's and the Arkansas' coaching staff's presentation to Kinney in terms of their vision for his development if he chooses the Razorbacks was "outstanding," while another source was cautiously optimistic about Kinney's visit.
Kansas is though to be the leader for Kinney's services, with Arkansas and Louisville next in line among a handful of schools. He'll make his commitment announcement on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Kinney's original visit date to the Hogs had been set for Sept. 26-28, but after a Calipari stop in Newport, Ky. (Kinney's hometown) on Monday of this week, the official visit was moved up to begin on Wednesday
By the time Kinney's official visit wrapped up late in the day on Thursday, the Razorbacks coaching staff began welcoming in the first of two weekend visitors on Friday morning.
He was touring campus facilities on Friday, among other activities.
Joining Diane a bit later on Friday afternoon was 2026 national no. 1 combo guard Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2 overall, 5-star prospect) and Arafan Diane (7-1 center, Iowa United Prep, national Top 10, 5-star prospect) are due in for their official visits to Arkansas.
Both players were to attend a Razorbacks basketball practice later Friday afternoon.
Smith was spotted taking part in a photo shoot wearing Razorbacks gear on Friday afternoon.
Adding to the intrigue of their dual weekend Arkansas official visits is the fact that former Razorbacks star and current Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams is in Fayetteville this week, according to a source.
Williams was still in town on Friday, and he's been spending time on campus including inside the performance center, so its conceivable he could pop in while the two visitors are present.
There is also the possibility, if not likelihood, Arkansas could have another guest on campus.
The most likely scenario is that current 2026 Razorbacks pledge, 5-star wing, and in-state stud JaShawn "JJ" Andrews (6-6, Little Rock Christian Academy, ESPN national No. 12 / 5-star prospect, committed to Calipari and the Razorbacks in mid-May) could be in the mix to stop by as well.
Andrews is already scheduled to be in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 20, hosting a camp as part of what is being billed as "JJ Andrews Basketball ProCamps."
So, dropping by campus to interact with the two official visitors would line up with what Calipari did last year.
That's when current true freshman Hog Darius Acuff, Jr. (at the time already committed to the Hogs) came on an unofficial visit in October 2024 coinciding with the official visit of Meleek Thomas, who a month later committed and signed with Arkansas and is now also a true freshman Hog.
Getting back to the current class of 2026 recruiting cycle, this will be the fourth consecutive weekend Calipari and his Razorbacks have hosted at least one highly regarded national prospect.
The first two recruits who already hit campus were a couple of national Top 5-rated, 5-star guards in Caleb Holt (6-5, Prolific Prep in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., visited Arkansas the weekend of Aug. 29-31) followed by Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., visited Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 5-7).
Those visits were followed by 2026 Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national Top 30 / 4-star prospect) taking his Razorback official visit last weekend (Sept. 12-14).
Calipari dialed in on top two-way player's recruitment
Regarding Arkansas' recruitment of Smith, who we deem as the best two-way player (offense-defense) in the nation regardless of class, Calipari has prioritized him for at least a year.
Calipari and other Arkansas coaches were out to see him for most if not all of his grassroots games playing on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and summer.
Calipari traveled to visit Smith in Viriginia on Wednesday, Sept. 3, which was the first day of the NCAA recruiting period that allowed coaches to go on the road to meet with players.
On Monday, Sept. 15, Smith's father, Jordan Smith, Sr., told us the upcoming weekend visit to Arkansas is still in their plans.
He added that Calipari's trip to Virginia to see his son earlier this month went "great."
Smith, Jr., is likely if not certain to wait until the spring before announcing a college commitment, according to Smith, Sr.
He also has a planned official visit set to Kentucky in October, and though he's already visited Duke he plans to attend a Blue Devils' home basketball game in December.
The early signing period begins in November.
Big man moved Arkansas visit dates multiple times
Diane has changed his Razorback official visit date twice before settling on the upcoming weekend, which again coincides with the Smith, Jr., visit.
Calipari and Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne traveled to Iowa United Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 9, to visit with Diane.
Diane averaged a double-double: 16.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on the Adidas 3SSB spring-and-summer grassroots basketball circuit in 2025.
Martin was present for most of Diane's games on the Adidas circuit.
Then in late July, Diane shifted from Adidas 3SSB to the Made Hoops circuit for one weekend, and Calipari was out to see him compete in a handful of games during the final July live evaluation period in North Augusta, S.C.
With Calipari and Hogs assistant coaches watching courtside, Diane teamed up with Andrews and Toure in 5-on-5 competitive play at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June in Orlando, Fla.
Diane's guardian, Alex Victor, has on multiple occasions commented on the on-court chemistry between Diane and Andrews as a positive.
Diane is massive in size while packing an impressive skill set as a perimeter shooter, interior scorer, and passer while providing an active motor while running end-to-end on the court.
Calipari extended a scholarship offer to Diane in July 2024. He traveled to Iowa United Prep in 2024 as well to visit with Diane.
Current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 is the current visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 is the current visit date for Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)