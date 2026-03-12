Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament Quarterfinal

The Georgetown Hoyas got past DePaul in the opening round of the Big East Tournament, earning them a spot in the quarterfinal against the Villanova Wildcats.

Villanova finished firmly in third place in the conference, sitting two games back from UConn, but five games ahead of fourth-place Seton Hall. They can further cement themselves as a top-three team in the conference with a win tonight, which will lead to a semifinal appearance.

Georgetown vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Georgetown +7.5 (-110)

Villanova -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgetown +270

Villanova -345

Total

OVER 140.5 (-110)

UNDER 140.5 (-110)

Georgetown vs. Villanova How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Georgetown Record: 15-17 (6-14 in Big East)

Villanova Record: 24-7 (15-5 in Big East)

Georgetown vs. Villanova Betting Trends

The UNDER is 10-5 in Georgetown's last 15 games

Georgetown is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog

Villanova is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Georgetown

The OVER is 13-5 in Villanova's last 18 games

Villanova has won 12 straight games as a favorite

Georgetown vs. Villanova Key Player to Watch

Acaden Lewis, G - Villanova Wildcats

Acaden Lewis runs the Villanova offense, leading the team in assists per game, averaging 5.3, while also leading it in scoring, averaging 12.5 points. He's not a big 3-point shooter, but he's able to attack the rim, sporting a field goal percentage of 47.1% this season. He torched Georgetown for 26 points, six assists, and three steals in his most recent game against the Hoyas.

Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick

Villanova's shooting is going to carry the Wildcats to a win and cover in this game. The Wildcats rank 69th in the country in effective field goal percentage, well above Georgetown, which comes in at 257th in that metric.

Georgetown's perimeter defense is going to be something to keep an eye on this week. Villanova ranks 55th in the country in 3-point shot rate, and now they face a Hoyas team that allows teams to shoot 33.6% from beyond the arc.

I'm going to lay the points with the Wildcats tonight.

Pick: Villanova -7.5 (-110)

