Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament Quarterfinal
The Georgetown Hoyas got past DePaul in the opening round of the Big East Tournament, earning them a spot in the quarterfinal against the Villanova Wildcats.
Villanova finished firmly in third place in the conference, sitting two games back from UConn, but five games ahead of fourth-place Seton Hall. They can further cement themselves as a top-three team in the conference with a win tonight, which will lead to a semifinal appearance.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Georgetown +7.5 (-110)
- Villanova -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgetown +270
- Villanova -345
Total
- OVER 140.5 (-110)
- UNDER 140.5 (-110)
Georgetown vs. Villanova How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 12
- Game Time: 9:30 pm ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Georgetown Record: 15-17 (6-14 in Big East)
- Villanova Record: 24-7 (15-5 in Big East)
Georgetown vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 10-5 in Georgetown's last 15 games
- Georgetown is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog
- Villanova is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Georgetown
- The OVER is 13-5 in Villanova's last 18 games
- Villanova has won 12 straight games as a favorite
Georgetown vs. Villanova Key Player to Watch
- Acaden Lewis, G - Villanova Wildcats
Acaden Lewis runs the Villanova offense, leading the team in assists per game, averaging 5.3, while also leading it in scoring, averaging 12.5 points. He's not a big 3-point shooter, but he's able to attack the rim, sporting a field goal percentage of 47.1% this season. He torched Georgetown for 26 points, six assists, and three steals in his most recent game against the Hoyas.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick
Villanova's shooting is going to carry the Wildcats to a win and cover in this game. The Wildcats rank 69th in the country in effective field goal percentage, well above Georgetown, which comes in at 257th in that metric.
Georgetown's perimeter defense is going to be something to keep an eye on this week. Villanova ranks 55th in the country in 3-point shot rate, and now they face a Hoyas team that allows teams to shoot 33.6% from beyond the arc.
I'm going to lay the points with the Wildcats tonight.
Pick: Villanova -7.5 (-110)
