Calipari's Razorback Roster Features Returner from Musselman Era After All
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari will feature an Eric Musselman holdover on his 2024-2025 Arkansas roster after all. After shopping both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal, Trevon Brazile will return to the Razorbacks for a third season, the university announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-10 senior will now enter his third straight season in Fayetteville after initially transferring from Missouri. Brazile is coming off a year in which he appeared in 26 games (23 starts) averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.
The Arkansas roster now stands at nine players, which should hypothetically wrap up the roster construction for the incoming class of Razorbacks. Calipari recently doubled down on only wanting nine main scholarship players on his team at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla.
"We're at eight right now," Calipari said in Destin. "I'm ecstatic. I'm looking for one more guy and that's what we are going to have."
That one more guy turned out to be in Fayetteville already. Brazile rounds out Calipari's first roster of nine as coach of the Hogs. Along with Brazile, the other eight players include five transfers, Johnell Davis (FAU), Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee), Zvonimir Ivisic, DJ Wagner and Adou Theiro (Kentucky). The team also features the No. 2 freshman recruiting class according to On3 Sports with Boogie Fland, Billy Richmond and Karter Knox.
HOGS FEED:
