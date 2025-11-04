Calipari says Razorbacks' freshman wing has 'long way to go' this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas' pair of McDonald's All-American's Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas receive all the glory as 5-star freshmen in the season opener, there was another 4-star signee who flew under the radar by most.
Springdale freshman guard Isaiah Sealy scooted down the floor after corralling a loose ball and before taking a second stride he found Thomas in the open floor for an easy lay-up.
That wasn't his only nice dish of the night as the former 4-star displayed his floor vision on a dribble drive to feed South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle for a jam.
About an hour before tip-off, Arkansas announced the team would be without sophomore small forward Karter Knox for the season opener because of a sprained toe.
With Knox out, Sealy played an efficient 17 minutes in the season opener Monday against Southern by scoring 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and avoided a turnover in his college debut.
He was one of four Razorbacks in double figures making 3-of-6 field goal attempts and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
While an injury allowed him an opportunity to earn extra minutes, second year coach John Calipari said the true freshman has quite a few things to work on. Should Knox not be available for Saturday's game at Michigan State, Sealy will be expected to contribute in some capacity.
"[Sealy's} got a long way to go," Calipari said. "Love the kid, but defensively, coming up with balls, knowing where he's supposed to be, he's just behind the other guys that way. But, he's talented and he's going to have opportunities.
"Hopefully, Karter plays this weekend, which means it'll limit [Sealy's] opportunities. But if Karter doesn't play, then you're going to play some."
Sealy was the No. 84 ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, No. 18 among small forwards, but the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Natural State, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks had to stave off a run from Ole Miss for his commitment while he also considered scholarship offers from St. Louis, California, Boston College, Creighton, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Virgina Tech and may others.
The Razorbacks' Hall of Fame coach probably would like his star forward to be ready for a big time game on the road at Michigan State inside the Breslin Center regardless.
Spartans' coach Tom Izzo often has one of the more physically imposing teams in the country each season and did just that in its season opener against Colgate, winning 80-69 in a raucous environment.
"The game [against Southern], the one thing I liked, the game got a little physical," Calipari said. "We had some guys that didn't play well in a physical game. Let me explain, this game we're playing this weekend, this football game we're going to play Saturday, you better be physical. You cannot just get pushed around. You're not gonna be able to play in the game."
Arkansas' game against Michigan State is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. and will air nationally on FOX.