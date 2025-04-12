National scoring leader potentially perfect fit in Hogs' portal pursuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three SEC teams remain without a commitment out of the transfer portal since it opened March 24.
Newly crowned NCAA Tournament champions Florida, Texas A&M led by freshly hired Bucky McMillan and Arkansas have yet land anyone yet. The Razorbacks have been in the mix for several players who have committed elsewhere, but coach John Calipari gets to be more selective with transfers this time.
The NCAA's leading scorer from last season, Jaron Pierre, Jr. has Arkansas inside his Top Four as he considers making a jump from Conference USA member Jacksonville State to the SEC or SMU, according to reports.
While it's possible Pierre stays in this year's NBA Draft, he has a decision to make between Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn and SMU.
Going into his second offseason, Calipari can focus on best fit for his roster instead of piecing together who's available and hope it works.
Instead, his plan of retention combined with freshmen and transfers will be unique to him and Arkansas fans.
Calipari included prerequisites during his executive address Wednesday night for who he intends to bring in from the portal.
"The transfers coming in, they got to be great teammates," Calipari concluded. "They've got to add to what we're doing. They've got to want to get better. They've got to want to be that next level. 'Help me' as I tell them, 'You're helping us. Let's make this about each other.'"
There's a big picture already in place as he finalizes his roster with perfect fits. By the way Pierre's coach at Jacksonville State speaks of him, there's no doubt he can blend in well at Arkansas.
“He’s a special player,” Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper said Feb. 6. “He really is, and I’ve had some really good ones. When he’s right, he’s as good as any of them."
Harper's confidence shows when he speaks about his 6-foot-5, high scoring guard. Pierre is super springy and engaged when he is on the floor which is exactly the type of high motor player Calipari is looking for on his roster.
If NBA dreams, NIL opportunities and team success is something Pierre is interested in, then the Razorbacks certainly offer all three as long as Calipari is at the helm.
With 41 first round picks and 58 total draft selections produced over his career, chances of his draft stock rising is greater at Arkansas compared to his other three choices.
Pierre's an energizer bunny in backcourt playing 40+ minutes in nine games for the Gamecocks this season and 35+ minutes in 32-of-36 appearances.
He's a prolific scorer, comparable to Johnell Davis' usage at Florida Atlantic, with 777 points on 42% from the field, 38% from three and 81% at the stripe.
“He had the explosiveness back [after taking a day off],” Harper said. “He’s one of those guys where you have to pull him out of the game. He wants to be in non-stop.”
Since entering the portal, Pierre has been one of the most contacted transfers in the portal this cycle as Kentucky, North Carolina State, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Memphis, Providence, SMU, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas, Oklahoma State and Seton Hall all reached out.
The final dash is on, but the question is whether or not the ball is in Calipari's court.