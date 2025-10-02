Calipari trying to fine-tune Richmond's energy for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Richmond's presence for Arkansas was felt throughout his freshman season. His statistics don't jump off the page as special, but he gets quite a big reaction when coach John Calipari talks about him.
"The minute I say, ‘Billy Richmond,' the room erupts," Calipari said. "Why would they be like that about him? Plays hard. He dives on the floor. He's deflecting balls. He has a spirit about him that picks up the whole room."
Richmond didn't start any games as a freshman, but in 17.5 minutes, he averaged 5.7 points and three rebounds in 2024-25. His intangible traits are so unique that Calipari dubbed him one of a kind.
"'I'm trying to tell him, ‘That makes you a unicorn, or everybody would do that if it were easy," Calipari said. "Now. you better be in the best shape of your life so you can play that way. You better take care of yourself off the court, eliminate all the crap."
According to Calipari, Richmond is also shooting better because of his additional time in the gym. Richmond was just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc and 73.2% from the free throw line.
Richmond is one of four returners from the rotation from the 2024-25 season, giving Calipari and the rest of the team an added sense of comfort compared to last season.
"We kind of know each other a little bit," Calipari said. "At least the five guys that came back, and then you add the guys to them, less anxiety. We’re like, okay, we have an idea of what we want to do, and I'm talking staff, players, everybody."
Arkansas has more depth in 2025 compared to last season when Calipari chose to only bring in nine rotational players with the rest staying on the team with the understanding they are unlikely to get playing time.
This season Calipari filled his roster to the full 15 and kept some of the holdovers from 2024, but got additional pieces in case of injury. It also allows Calipari to set a higher standard in practice.
"Sometimes they want to be told they’re doing really good," Calipari said. "Other times you got to hold them accountable. Hold them to a high standard. They’ll know what I don’t accept as you get going. Right now, they’re just trying to figure it out."
If the players don't follow Richmond's lead in intensity, Calipari will downsize the rotation by choice, not because of need due to injury.
"I'll do it again," Calipari said about downsizing the rotation if players aren't up to standard. "Some of you will be mad and sad, but do what we need you to do. So I've been known to play six guys. This is a team that should have depth. We should be able to press a little bit more, play a little faster, be more random."
Arkansas will host a free event for Razorback fans to see both the men's and the women's team at the same time Friday. Doors for "Primetime at the Palace" will open at 7 p.m. and will feature a dunk contest and a Red-White Scrimmage.