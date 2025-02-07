Calipari's Undying Belief in Star Allowed Prophetic Turnaround
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks star guard Johnell Davis was placed under a microscope from the moment he left FAU and entered the transfer portal.
Davis was supposedly pursued by Kentucky before deciding he wanted to play for hall of fame coach John Calipari at Arkansas. The hype surrounding the Razorbacks potential due to Davis’ addition received Final Four predictions and national title hopes.
Once he made it to Arkansas, he fought a wrist injury throughout the offseason which lingered into regular season games. His lack of impact caused an uproar among fans and media members near and far to contemplate Calipari’s usage of his star transfer.
After not scoring more than 16 points in any of his first 17 games at Arkansas, he is averaging more than 20 points per game, shooting 44% from the floor and has knocked down 40% of his three point attempts. Davis is super active defensively whether on the perimeter or in the paint, stepping into driving lanes and forcing turnovers.
His great stretch of basketball comes due to Calipari’s continued edification of his roster as a whole along with unwavering dedication to keep Davis holding onto the rope. It appears to be paying off at the right time just as his coach prophesied.
“Nelly’s done great stuff, he’s grown up,” Calipari said after Arkansas’ 79-70 win over Texas. “I sent them all a text that basically talked about, ‘You have to go through failure if you’re ever going to have success. You have to walk through those gates.’ You got to deal with failure and that’s what we were dealing with.”
Davis’ coming of age moment happened against Texas as he finally figured out his game which made him a superstar transfer. He was electric and nearly unstoppable much of the night finishing with a season-high 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes.
With his team in need of a breakthrough moment, Davis made sure to meet with each teammate prior to Arkansas victory against Kentucky and encourage them like Calipari did to him. Limiting turnovers and playing within Arkansas' system would eventually pay off and it has with two consecutive SEC victories on the road.
“It’s good to see,” Calipari said about lack of team turnovers following the Texas victory. “These guys have got me in this mindset. Before we played [Kentucky], Nelly met with each guy. And Thursday he told me matter of fact, ‘We’re winning this game.’ You have to have a dagger thrower and we threw a bunch tonight.”