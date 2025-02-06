Razorbacks Topple Texas, Pick Up First SEC Winning Streak
AUSTIN, Texas. — Arkansas held Texas under 35 percent from the field and picked up back-to-back wins in SEC play for the first time with a 78-70 win over the Longhorns, staving off a furious comeback attempt.
"I’m just happy we won this," coach John Calipari said. "The last game on the road [at Kentucky], two road wins. In this league? Two road wins tells you we’re not too bad."
Johnell Davis led the Razorbacks with a new season-high 24 points, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. It's his third straight games with at least 18 points and three threes.
The Razorbacks started the game 1-for-6 from three, a far cry from the hot shooting in the first half against Kentucky, but the Hogs forced eight first-half Longhorn turnovers to build a 35-24 halftime lead.
Arkansas got to the free throw-line at will in the first half, drawing 11 fouls on the Longhorns and going 13-for-18 from the line.
The Hogs' defense, however did carry over from Kentucky. Tre Johnson, Texas' leading scorer, averaging 19 points a game, was held to just seven first half points on 2-for-7 shooting.
Former Razorback Tramon Mark failed to score a point in 21 minutes, battling foul trouble for much of the night.
The Hogs carried the momentum over to the second half with a 10-0 run out of the break to push the lead to 21 and led by as many as 23. Zvonimir Ivisic continues to play well after being inserted back into the rotation against Missouri five games ago with nine points and four blocks.
Texas was second best for the first 30 minutes in the game, but flipped the script in the second half at the free throw line after halftime, entering the bonus just four minutes in the half and the double bonus with over 12 minutes left in the game. The Longhorns scored 20 of its 46 points in the second half from the charity stripe.
Texas drew 18 fouls against Arkansas in the second half and spurred a 12-0 run to cut the lead from 58-37 to 58-49.
Johnson still surpassed his season average, finishing with a game-high 25 thanks to 10 made free throws in the second half as the Longhorns continually chipped away at the lead.
Texas, struggling from beyond the arc all night, got just its sixth three from Jordan Pope to cut the lead to 69-64, but a critical turnover by Johnson with less than 40 seconds left killed the comeback attempt.
"That wasn’t one of my best performances down the stretch," Calipari said. But I told them [the team],I was just trying to get out of the gym folks. I wasn’t trying to be fancy, let’s just get out of the gym."
Arkansas returns home with much better tournament chances when the team left Bud Walton two weeks ago. Arkansas now faces No.3 Alabama Saturday 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.