Three Takeaways From Arkansas' Sloppy 76-53 Win Over Robert Morris

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks hosted the Robert Morris Colonials in Fayetteville on Wednesday night as the Razorbacks looked to have a bounce-back performance following a 92-71 loss against the Virginia Cavaliers.

After a rough start on the offensive end that included the Razorbacks going scoreless through the first media timeout of the game, Arkansas was able to get back in the win column with a 76-53 victory inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas looked sluggish in the first half of Wednesday's victory, trailing the Colonials for over 11 minutes in the first half. Once John Calipari's team figured a way to shrug off the slow start, Billy Richmond, Cooper Bowser and Davion Thompson were able to create a path to separation before halftime.

Dunk City For The Razorbacks

After a season in which the Razorbacks tallied 226 dunks, they kept the trend going by converting 10 of 11 dunks against the Colonials, including a couple of rim rockers from Richmond and Bowser. The Hogs created highlight after highlight, punishing the rim as RMU struggled to keep Arkansas out of the paint, allowing 44 points down low.

Arkansas’ Lockdown Defense

The Razorbacks' defense showed up once again, limiting RMU's ability to muster much offense as the Razorbacks created havoc and disrupted passing lanes to create transition opportunities.

Arkansas held Robert Morris to 37.3% shooting, including 8-of-27 from three.

The Razorbacks forced RMU into 10 turnovers, and posted five blocks to keep the upset-minded Colonials at bay.

The kid's gonna be great! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KMUZ7hzN79 — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 12, 2026

Davion Thompson Is The Real Deal

The 17-year-old Illinois native has been a much-needed spark plug for the Razorbacks this season, averaging over 6 points per game heading into tonight's game. Throughout the early portion of the season, Arkansas' reclassed freshman has shown flashes of promise for the future, and he has made a case to head coach John Calipari for a larger role.

He's been Mr. Consistent for the Razorbacks through 3 games this season, and has been better than advertised since joining the team in July.

Following a six-point day against Virginia, Thompson built on that performance by scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds and dished out seven assists.

So far this season, Thompson has been among Arkansas' best from deep, shooting 50% from three point land, and has proven to be a dependable weapon in the backcourt.

The Razorbacks will return to the hardwood on Friday night against in-state foe UCA inside Bud Walton Arena with tipoff set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the SEC Network+, which is available on the ESPN App.

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