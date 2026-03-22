Darius Acuff Jr. is Difference-Maker as Razorbacks Advance to Sweet 16

Halfway through the first half of Arkansas' scintillating showdown Saturday with Cinderalla, otherwise known as the High Point Panthers, Razorbacks coach John Calipari did the typical sideline interview with a TV reporter.

"It's their will against our will," Calipari said before walking away.

Darius Acuff must've been listening. More than any player, and when it mattered most, Acuff imposed his will on the second-round NCAA Tournament game and led the Razorbacks to a satisfying 94-88 victory.

Acuff scored seven straight points down the stretch and finished with a game-high 36 to allow Razorback fans a huge sigh of relief.

More importantly, they'll have the privilege of seeing Acuff play at least one more game in an Arkansas uniform.

DARIUS ACUFF IS LIKE THAT 🔥



Acuff finished with 36 points as Arkansas knocked off High Point to advance to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/KtIYgPaySI — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

All-American was antidote for Cinderella syndrome

The first-team All-American point guard poured in 23 second-half points to frustrate the Panthers, who was desperately trying to be the highest-seeded team to reach the Sweet 16 in this year's version of March Madness. But for this Cinderella, Acuff was the antidote.

When it was over, Calipari was again interviewed amid the melee on the court. Asked about his star guard, who broke Arkansas' season scoring record in the first half, the Hogs' coach marveled like everyone else at the will-to-win Acuff possesses.

"We put it in his hands and I trust him, and he team trusts him," Coach Cal said.

Asked what drives him, the guaranteed 2026 NBA lottery pick from Detroit, answered simply, as always.

"Winning," Acuff said. "That's the only thing on my mind. Whatever I got to do to get my team to win, that's what I'm going to do."

"What you saw is what he be's." 😮‍💨



Coach Calipari says that Darius Acuff Jr. lets his work do the talking as he joined @JaredSGreenberg postgame 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/P8wXKdvfSj — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 22, 2026

High Point point guard Rob Martin lost the personal battle with Acuff but scored 30 points to lead the Panthers.

The game was tied at 83 with three minutes left. Acuff drove for a bucket. He drove for another one. And then he calmly buried a decisive 3-pointer with 1:01 to play for a 90-83 lead.

KNOCKED DOWN ‼️pic.twitter.com/z2BAzSQc1h — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 22, 2026

Acuff, as is his custom, took over the game in the final minutes. He hadn't played great but he kept driving, kept plugging, and when the Hogs needed a hoop, he delivered like he'd done throughout this season.

Sweet 16 matchup likely against tournament favorite

The Hogs will likely play No. 1 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16 in San Jose, Calif. Arizona plays No. 9 seed Utah State at 6:50 p.m. Central on Sunday on TruTV.

Even with Acuff's heroics, this was a team effort. Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Billy Richmond III helped put a stranglehold on the Panthers' high-scoring offense in the final three minutes. That allowed Acuff's three straight baskets to make the difference.

"I thought Malique Ewin, down the stretch again, played well," Calipari said. "But all did. DJ (Wagner) played well, Meleek (Thomas). They all did what they had to do."

Double-double alert for Malique Ewin 🚨



12 points | 11 rebounds | 3 blocks pic.twitter.com/xOifVz49aM — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 22, 2026

Against High Point, fans were treated to a thrill-a-minute contest that resulted in a back-and-forth affair throughout the second half.

Arkansas suffered several turnovers but the Hogs' defense also buckled down in the final couple minutes.

High Point took advantage of some sloppy passing by the Hogs and ripped off a 10-0 run to grab a 56-52 and force Calipari to call timeout with 14:11 remaining.

But the Hogs were not to be denied a second straight Sweet 16 appearnace in Calipari's second season at Arkansas.

Hot Hogs extend winning streak but can it reach eight?

Arkansas (27-8) extended its winning streak to seven games while High Pointt (31-4) saw its 15-game winning streak end.

The Panthers' dream season ended in disappointment but coach Flynn Clayman and his program put their stamp on this NCAA Tournament by wearing

High Point's bench outscored Arkansas reserves 24-2 but Wagner was the lone Hog substitute for Calipari, who began the season with an eight-man bench. Arkansas big man Nick Pringle is still battling a hamstring injury and wing Karter Knox is out for the season with a knee injury.

High Point perimeter player Cam'Ron Fletcher, who played a season for Calipari at Kentucky, led the Panthers with 16 points in the first half. He finished with 25.

Missed opportunity for Razorbacks' offense

High Point picked up five quick team fouls in the first 7:18 of the game while Arkansas had zero fouls. The Hogs created some of those by driving the lane or otherwise putting pressure on the Panthers' defense.

But the Hogs failed to take advantage of what could've been a tremendous opportunity to get to the free-throw line. It's true the game was not called tightly in the first half but it was still a chance that went by the wayside.

When Arkansas was whistled for its first foul with just 3:45 left in the first half, High Point still had just five team fouls.

What did help the Hogs was that High Point's leading scorer Terry Anderson picked up his second foul just 3:55 into the fray and sat out the rest of the first half.

Anderson played the entire second half and finished with 16 points.

Acuff eclipses a legendary Razorbacks' record

Todd Day, a 6-foot-8 silky smooth shooting guard for coach Nolan Richardson's team that brought glory back to the program, held the record for most points in a season for Arkansas' program.

Until Saturday night, that is. As a junior, Day had netted 786 points during the 1990-91 season. Acuff started the game five points behind Day but passed him with a 3-pointer that gave the Hogs a 33-29 lead with 4:02 left in the first half.

Come on @dj45williams, how you going to disrespect Sidney Moncrief, Corliss Williamsons and Todd Day like that. @DariusAcuff is hands down the best @RazorbackMBB player in this Era and he is defiantly one of a kind! pic.twitter.com/szQXKgT8gG — Keneke Eala Palaunu #NavyVET #GoNavy| 🇩🇲 ➡️ 🇺🇸 (@KBizzle1414) March 16, 2026

Day, who played four seasons in Fayetteville from 1989-92, is Arkansas's all-time leading scorer with 2,395 points.

Day was a consensus second-team All-American in 1992, a John Wooden first-team All-American in his junior and senior years.

Acuff is now tied with Todd Day in 1991-92 for the third highest scoring average in a @RazorbackMBB season (22.7 PPG). https://t.co/xk40jGFmdD pic.twitter.com/VboWiWPoXG — HogStats.com (@HogStats) March 14, 2026

The Memphis native was the No. 8 overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft, the first-rounder of the Milwaukee Bucks. He played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 12.3 points a game.

Third on the single-season scoring list is Joe Kleine, the 6-foot-11 center who starred for coach Eddie Sutton's Hogs for three seasons after transferring from Notre Dame.

Kleine scored 773 points in the 1985 season, the year after he played with Arkansas teammate Alvin Robertson on the 1984 U.S, Olympic basketball team and won a gold medal.

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