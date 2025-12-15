Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile claim SEC honors after productive week

Arkansas basketball picked up a pair of SEC weekly awards Monday, with guard Darius Acuff Jr. taking home SEC Freshman of the Week and senior forward Trevon Brazile earning SEC Player of the Week.

Both players were key in the Razorbacks’ recent stretch, especially in the win over Texas Tech.

The honors come with strong statistical proof behind them. Acuff averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 assists for the week, showing poise that goes beyond his age.

Brazile delivered 24 points and 10 rebounds in Arkansas’ win over the Red Raiders, giving the Hogs the interior strength they needed to close out a ranked opponent.

For Acuff, this is his second straight Freshman of the Week award, a sign that coaches and media are starting to understand the level of impact he brings.

His week also included being named Dick Vitale’s Diaper Dandy Freshman of the Week, which rarely goes to a player lacking consistency.

Meanwhile, Brazile’s recognition marks the second time in his career he has won the SEC’s top weekly award. His first came during the Razorbacks’ win over Duke, a performance that helped build the foundation of expectation around him when he is fully healthy and given opportunities.

Both of Arkansas’ honorees helped carry the production load in different ways. Acuff’s playmaking smoothed out possessions that once felt rushed. Brazile delivered the combination of length and finishing that fans have long hoped to see more frequently.

Acuff showed advanced maturity in his 20-point, eight-assist effort against Texas Tech. He kept the Razorbacks steady when the game tightened, making good reads on drives and helping stretch the defense.

Brazile anchored the win with efficient shooting and physical presence inside. His 4-for-4 day at the free-throw line and four makes from beyond the arc showed polish that the Hogs have been waiting to see consistently.

When he plays with confidence, Arkansas becomes a much more dangerous team.

Acuff’s steady rise continues

The Razorbacks have learned quickly that Acuff is not a typical young guard adjusting to the college game. His scoring numbers this week were strong, but his decision-making stood out even more.

The spacing he creates with his drives makes life easier for shooters and bigs, and his willingness to share the ball keeps Arkansas balanced.

He is beginning to look like the type of player who can carry responsibility without forcing plays. For the Hogs, that is a development that could change the flow of the season.

Acuff’s recognition also signals that SEC opponents will have to start game-planning specifically for him, something that does not always happen this early for a freshman.

Even when the offense stalls, Acuff finds a way to change pace, get downhill, or draw defenders out of position. The Razorbacks have benefitted from his growing confidence, and the numbers reflect it.

Brazile returns to form at key moment

While Acuff’s rise is new, Brazile’s resurgence feels more like a familiar chapter finally being reopened.

His 24-point double-double was one of his most complete games of the year, mixing outside shooting with strong work on the glass.

For a team that needs inside stability, Brazile provided exactly that.

The Hogs responded well to his energy, especially during long possessions when they needed someone to finish plays. Brazile’s combination of durability and touch helped Arkansas stay in control late in the game.

When he is active around the rim and hitting perimeter shots, he gives the Razorbacks a weapon few SEC opponents can easily counter.

The Razorbacks return to action Tuesday night against Queens (N.C.) at Bud Walton Arena.

Key takeaways

Acuff earned his second straight SEC Freshman of the Week honor after averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 assists.

Brazile won SEC Player of the Week with a 24-point, 10-rebound performance and four made threes.

The Hogs next face Queens as both award winners continue to anchor Arkansas’ development.

