Davis joins Magic for NBA Summer League after not being picked in draft
LAS VEGAS — Johnell Davis has never been one to shy away from a new challenge, and this summer, he faces his biggest yet.
The former Arkansas guard will put on an Orlando Magic jersey, taking his first steps toward an NBA career in the 2024 NBA Summer League.
After four seasons at Florida Atlantic—where he helped engineer the Owls’ improbable run to the Final Four. Davis transferred to Arkansas for a final campaign that saw him average 12 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
He started 29 of 34 contests, posting double-digit points 22 times and lighting up Texas Tech for a season-high 30 in the Sweet 16, a game that ended in heartbreak for the Razorbacks but showcased Davis’s ability to rise to the moment.
It was at Florida Atlantic, though, where Davis built his national reputation. The 2023 NCAA Tournament turned him into a household name among college hoops fans.
Davis averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals during the Owls’ Cinderella run. In the Round of 32, he put up 29 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals to knock off Fairleigh Dickinson.
“When times get hard, just go back to where you come from,” Davis told reporters before the 2024 NCAA Tournament, reflecting on his resilience and Midwest roots.
His clutch play nearly sent FAU to the national title game, but a buzzer-beater from San Diego State’s Lamont Butler ended the dream. After transferring to the Razorbacks, Davis didn’t miss a beat. He adapted to a new system and a new league, earning the trust of coaches and teammates alike.
The NBA Summer League marks a different kind of proving ground, but Davis’s game is built for it. At 6-foot-4, he’s a sturdy, aggressive guard who thrives in transition and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty on defense.
Scouts have pointed to his “three-level scoring arsenal and a high motor on both ends of the floor,” with off-ball movement and defensive instincts that stand out even among elite peers.
The Magic, still searching for backcourt depth and shooting, could be an ideal landing spot. Their Summer League roster features recent draft picks another former Hog in Anthony Black along with Jett Howard, along with No. 18 overall pick Tristan da Silva.
For Davis, every minute on the floor is a chance to show he belongs, whether it’s knocking down threes or locking up opposing guards.
Davis’s path to the NBA hasn’t followed the usual script. He was lightly recruited out of high school in Gary, Ind.
At FAU, he grew from a role player into a star, earning First Team All-Conference USA honors and leading the Owls to 35 wins in 2022–23.
Last season at Arkansas, he adjusted to SEC defenses and elevated his play in March.
“For me, I’ve seen greats do it, so I knew the way, I knew the mindset,” Davis said about learning to lead under pressure.
The NBA Summer League is also a showcase for those on the fringe of the draft. Davis went undrafted but was quickly scooped up by Orlando, who recognized his track record of big-game performances.
BA draft analysts had pegged him as a possible second-round pick in 2025, because of his “compact, strong and powerful” style, a perfect fit for the physicality of the pro game.
Davis isn’t the only Razorback making moves this summer. Adou Thiero was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 36th overall pick.
Summer League basketball is often raw, sometimes chaotic, but for players like Davis, it’s an opportunity to write a new story.
The Magic’s first game tips off July 10 against the Sacramento Kings, followed by matchups with the Raptors, Thunder, and Nets.
Every game will be aired on NBA TV or ESPN2, a stage that Davis has already shown he can handle.