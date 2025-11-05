Did Calipari close deal on another 2026 5-star prospect this week?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas head coach John Calipari could be closing in on a third top-shelf recruiting addition in time for the fast-approaching early signing period for the class of 2026.
After months of covering the recruitment of Baba Oladotun (6-10 jumbo wing-combo forward, Blake High School in Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect), his decision is coming more and more into focus.
Join me in my podcast for a deep dive into his recruitment with the latest regarding his visits (including one he just opted not to take), his Top 4 list of college choices, decision timeline, the relevance and timing of Calipari's most recent visit with him, where Arkansas stands in comparison to his other three finalists, and an opinion on which school currently leads for Oladotun's sevices
The previous No. 1 overall player in 2027 before re-classifying to 2026 in the summer,
Oladotun is considered by many to have as big an upside for the college and NBA levels as any high school prospect in the nation.
His combination of height, length, athleticism, and guard skills as a perimeter shooter and dribble-drive shot-creator make him an elite prospect and projectable as a potential future NBA star.
Arkansas currently has two commitments from 2026 prospects, 5-star wing JaShawn "JJ" Andrews of Little Rock, Ark., and 4-star wing Abdou Toure of West Haven, Conn.
The early signing period begins in a week, running Wednesday, Nov. 12, through Wednesday, Nov. 19.