Don't Expect Calipari to Jump Out of Coffins If Razorbacks Win
SAN FRANCISCO — Mired in a 0-5 start, no one could have forecast the frustrations and obvious blunder Arkansas began its season with. making a dramatic turn for the best when it counted the most.
It was a surprise to all, including John Calipari, donors, boosters, athletics director Hunter Yurachek, college basketball media or the Razorbacks' fan base. Everyone around the country dunked on a 66-year-old's struggles despite a celebrated coaching career.
"They threw us in the coffin, they just forgot the nails," Calipari said after the Razorbacks' win over No. 2 seed St. John's. "We pushed it open and we came out.”
Everyone left the Razorbacks on the side of the "Pig Trail" dead for the buzzards. Calipari said not so fast as his team wasn't finished writing its story.
While his transfers weren't living up to the hype and injuries kept occurring, Calipari never settled for the excuses as losses piled up.
Once his squad rose to the occasion at the appropriate time, they made the most out of a second opportunity for a run toward a national title.
Although he first used the line at the SEC Tournament against South Carolina, Calipari's phrase spread viral like wildfire. It's just one many motivational tools he's used to bring his Razorbacks team to life over the past two months.
"No, it's kind of off-the-cuff," Calipari said. "I wanted to just say, 'I know you threw us in the coffin but we kicked it open. And, well, then they forgot the nails.'" Calipari said about how his quote came about. "But I'm not the first guy to ever talk about they threw us in the coffin. There's been other guys that have used that."
Calipari credited current CBS color commentator and former Seton Hall coach Bill Rafftery. Although, a quick Google search of the phrase couldn't be found, the Razorbacks' coach has a hippo's memory growing up in the Northeastern United States where there is a large television market to watch Rafftery's weekly show.
"Again, when you're around a little time, there's stuff like that that someone says, maybe should give credit if I remember right, I'm trying, Bill Rafferty talked about it with Seton Hall," Calipari said. "[He] may have come out of a casket. I refuse to do that. That's not good luck."
"But he came out of the casket on his TV show and said, 'We ain't dead yet!' But he's crazy. I'm not that crazy."
Calipari has used several different phrases to motivate his team to play this year. Whether he told the Razorbacks 'refuse to lose' or 'play fearless' his guys responded each time with a 10-5 record since Feb. 1 behind stellar defensive performances and improved offensive play.
Fighting against injuries, different lineups and seeing his team struggle as a whole, Calipari decided to take things into his own hands. His decision ultimately paid off as the Razorbacks fought through the NCAA Tournament's first weekend and into the Sweet 16.
"I’m just disappointed in myself that I’m not getting through to these guys where we have to get over the hump," Calipari said after the LSU loss to start SEC play 0-4. "I may have to drag them to the finish line in some of these games."
"If I have to coach that way, I will," Calipari said. I’m trying to create space and give them opportunities."
Arkansas is scheduled to face Texas Tech in San Francisco Thursday night with tip-off set for 9:09 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TBS.