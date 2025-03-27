Arkansas' First-Year Coach Apologized to Yurachek, Tyson
I'll speak for Ellen, who is John Calipari's loyal and loving wife, his companion of 39 years, the one who's been at his side whether it was success or failure.
I'll speak for Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas' athletics director, the guy who hired Calipari and allowed him to slip out the side door at Kentucky.
And I'll speak for John Tyson, the man who sits atop a chicken empire, played golf with Calipari for the past 25 years, and brokered the deal that gave Arkansas a Hall of Fame coach.
But mostly I'll speak for Razorback fans, those of you who are emotionally invested in Arkansas' basketball program and had high expectations for this season.
First, I'll say about everyone had high expectations for the Hog hoopsters, a talented bunch of top recruits blended with a couple of experienced stars plucked from the transfer portal, and three emerging forwards with pro potential.
Heck, every player in Calipari's nine-man rotation has a shot at playing in the NBA. That's the reason for high expectations.
So, at long last, Coach Cal, here's the collective response from Ellen, Hunter, John, and Hog fans everywhere: You are forgiven.
Amazing what a late-season surge culminating in a trip to the Sweet 16 will do. The mild upset of the Kansas Jayhawks and the players' determined effort to knock off No. 2 seed St. John's Red Storm restored Calipari's reputation.
It didn't remove the sting and heartache of Arkansas' shocking 0-5 start in SEC games, but those losses, accompanied by scorn and ridicule from many fans and media, followed by what happened in the last eight weeks culminated in tears for some, unbridled joy for all, and redemption for Calipari and his players.
In Thursday's press conference, Calipari addressed what TV cameras showed at the end of the St. John's game when his wife and their daughter, Megan, were understandably emotional.
When a coach loses, the family hurts too, as do players, assistant coaches and their families, and anyone directly connected to the team.
Calipari spoke about it, while also firing back at some of the media he deemed "mean and nasty."
"What people have to understand," he said, "when the coach is going through something, so is his wife and his kids. And you want to attack a coach, the wife and the kids take it personal.
"So I think you got to see it raw with my wife and my daughter. And Ellen, she takes it hard."
After 40 years of ballgames, hosting players at their house, making brownies for their birthdays, suffering through losing streaks and sharing the joys of victories, Mrs. Calipari has "been an unbelievable rock," he said.
All of the Calipari clan understands that criticism comes with the territory as Coach Cal is a "high profile" coach, as he noted. When his team loses, criticism may follow.
What I remembered all season long was what Calipari voiced time after time, from preseason all the way through that 0-5 nightmare.
His expectations were simple. Let's see where we're at in February. It's his first year at Arkansas and takes a while to get a program established.
But he kept at it, coaxing his players, challenging them, praising them, working to restore confidence and demanding aggressiveness. And, yes, playing without fear.
That's how a No. 10 seed advances to the Sweet 16. The Hogs are playing well enough to win again and earn the Caliparis a 13th trip to the Elite Eight.
That would certainly please Ellen Calipari, who suffered through Arkansas' early-season losses to Baylor and Illinois, then setbacks to Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and Missouri.
"I'm happy for (Ellen)," Calipari said. "There was a time we were 0-5 and I apologized to my wife for putting her through this. I apologized. She said, no, you're going to do fine. I'll be fine."
Calipari didn't stop there. He also sought out the man who hired him, and he talked to the Tyson boss whose cash made Arkansas a leader in basketball NIL salaries.
"I also apologized to the AD, Hunter Yurachek," Calipari said. "I apologized to John Tyson. You got me to do this. I apologize. I didn't think we'd be 0-5."
Well, now the Razorbacks have won five of their last six games, and are 11-6 since the 0-5 start. Not even Calipari could've predicted his 16th Sweet 16 appearance. But he did have faith the Hogs would win — at least by next season.
"I think if you are trying to do the right thing and you stay focused on kids, it usually turns out OK," Calipari said. "Sometimes not in that one year, but over a period of time, you're trying to do right by the kids, it usually plays out pretty good."
And so it has. The Hogs are still dancing, the lowest seed left in March Madness. Calipari's prophecy was fulfilled via that satisfying turnaround in February that continued into March, with hopes for another triumph.
Ellen will be watching, as will Yurachek and Tyson and every other Hog fan when Arkansas squares off with the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders tonight at 9:09 p.m. on TNT and Tru TV.
Yes, it's another step in the redemption tour for Arkansas' players, but mostly for Calipari, their leader. Win or lose against Texas Tech, this much is already true: All is forgiven, no more apologies needed.