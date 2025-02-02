ESPN's Carter Sums Up View of Calipari with Hogs at Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently, the guys (and gals) on ESPN's GameDay decided to have a little fun with Arkansas coach John Calipari's return to Kentucky. Once you can get over being mad you might actually laugh.
The best part was it came from Andraya Carter, who comes up with these little humorous nuggets from time to time and this one was funny. Razorback fans will probably get some mileage out of it because they love to be hated and disrespected.
"The worst thing you can do after a break up is show up to the club with a downgrade," Carter said on X.
In reality, truer words have never been uttered. The last thing you want to see with an ex is they upgraded. It's probably deflating for the ego. For Razorback fans, though, it stung ... probably more than a little.
After 15 seasons in Lexington with the Wildcats, Calipari had a celebrated departure to the Hogs last April. While the expectations in Arkansas went off the charts high, the results haven't been that great, struggling to a 1-6 record since conference games started in January.
Now they will be playing Kentucky at 8 p.m. tonight at Rupp Arena on ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
The truth, though, is Calipari hadn't gotten far enough in the NCAA Tournament the last few years for fans to even fully realize they were there. That doesn't sit well in Big Blue Nation. But going to Arkansas?
They've been stalking social media and the message boards warning Razorback fans with bold predictions of what to expect (and none of it was favorable towards Calipari).
In the buildup to the game this week, he's consistently praised the Wildcats' fans for being so engaged for every game while also saying Arkansas is, too. Nobody plays the politics of college basketball better than Calipari.