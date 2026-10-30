Arkansas Basketball Projected Rotation: Who Starts, Who Backs Up, What's Unsettled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — By this point, Arkansas coach John Calipari probably has a good idea of what his rotation is going to look like for his team going into the season opener against UA-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

His biggest challenge might be determining how to distribute minutes across one of the most competitive rosters of his Hall of Fame coaching career.

As expected during the offseason, he utilized the same starting lineup of Jordan Smith Jr., Jeremiah Wilkinson, Billy Richmond III, Miikka Muurinen and Cooper Bowser and that shouldn't change when the season tips off in just five days.

Starters Backups PG: Jordan Smith Jr. Davion Thompson SG: Jeremiah Wilkinson JJ Andrews SF: Billy Richmond III Abdou Toure PF: Miikka Muurinen Maper Maker C: Cooper Bowser Caleb Ourigou

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davion Thompson (9) drives against Memphis Tigers forward Jerry Deng (7) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What might have surprised Calipari, however, was just how productive his second unit became during exhibition victories over No. 15 Gonzaga and Memphis.

There's enough talent on this roster that a couple of guys who are deserving of more minutes likely don't receive them because Calipari can't afford to take another guy out.

Davion Thompson scored in double figures in each of his first two games.

JJ Andrews flashed physicality and unmatched effort while on the floor, but it's incredibly hard to take Jeremiah Wilkinson or Billy Richmond out due to their experience and what they offer as contributors.

Miikka Muurinen was expected to be a starter himself as a stretch-four who can be a mismatch nightmare on the floor. But Maper Maker has shown enough to relieve Muurinen for extended stretches because of his ability to defend by using his near 7-foot-7 wingspan.

Then there's Cooper Bowser, who has become a force in the paint by averaging a near double-double in exhibition play. His emergence gives Calipari a dependable option around the rim, but it also creates an interesting question about how the rest of his frontcourt materializes.

The former Furman transfer was arguably Arkansas' biggest surprise against Gonzaga, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds while posting a team-best plus-12 in the Razorbacks' 76-72 victory.

While he mostly no-showed most of the week in the Bahamas, the 6-foot-11, 235 pound forward has shown the ability to rebound, defend and finish around the basket, giving Arkansas something it lacked at times last season. Calipari believes all his big man needed to do was believe in himself to flourish as the regular season neared.

Bowser may not score in double-digits quite often this season, but he can become Mr. Dependable in every other category.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr (23) drives against Memphis Tigers guard Cello Jackson Jr (11) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Figuring Out The Guard Rotation

Calipari's biggest issue isn't his starting lineup, but how he figures out who receives the most run on the floor. He's shared the opinion multiple times this offseason that it can be someone different every night and not a single player will be scoring 35 or 40 points because there's too many mouths to feed.

That can certainly be what happens, especially at the guard spots where the Razorbacks have brought in more than enough depth to make a difference. The perfect example came Saturday when Smith, the reigning Gatorade High School National Player of the Year scored just one point on 0-for-9 shooting.

Thompson, a 17-year-old freshman who should still be a senior in high school, came in and immediately went to work with a three and multiple big plays that sparked an 18-0 run.

On a night Wilkinson got off to a slow start, Toure and Andrews combined for 13 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Calipari may have to determine his rotation on a game-by-game basis, depending on matchups and which combinations are producing

Calipari used the combination of Thompson-Toure-Andrews during a second-half stretch against Gonzaga in which Arkansas recorded nine consecutive defensive stops. That sparked the Razorbacks to building a game-high 11-point lead, and helped them to a big home victory.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Maper Maker (8) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Managaing Maper

Likely one of the bigger surprises to emerge in the rotation is how Maker played over a pair of exhibition games. While he didn't show up on the stat sheet against Gonzaga, he performed well against Memphis by posting seven points, five rebounds, and one steal in over 21 minutes of action.

He may not receive that much run in every game due to how valuable Muurinen and Bowser are, but Calipari shared that he trusts Maker to get things done when his number is called.

“Maper [Maker] gives everything he can," Calipari said following the victory over Memphis. "I’m comfortable playing him at the 5 and 4.”

Projected Arkansas basketball minutes:

PG Jordan Smith Jr.: 29 minutes



SG Jeremiah Wilkinson: 25 minutes



SF Billy Richmond III: 28 minutes



PF Miikka Muurinen: 25 minutes



C Cooper Bowser: 21 minutes

SG JJ Andrews: 18 minutes



PG Davion Thompson: 17 minutes





SG Abdou Toure: 17 minutes



F/C Maper Maker: 11 minutes



F/C Caleb Ourigou: 10 minutes





Total: 200/200 minutes

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