Clues Arise as to Whether Hogs Fans Will See Thiero, Fland Soon
NASHVILLE — With some of the photos and videos that have come out from Arkansas traveling to the SEC Tournament there has been a little speculation as to whether the Razorbacks might get a cameo appearance from either forward Adou Thiero or guard Boogie Fland.
Thiero went out a couple of weeks ago with a knee injury while Fland has missed out on all of the SEC success the Hogs have had after going down with a hand injury that required surgery early in the conference schedule.
The fact photos appear to show Thiero getting on the plane is reason enough to believe there’s at least a chance he might squeeze in a few minutes at some point. Generally doctors don’t advise getting onto a plane with a knee injury unless it’s absolutely necessary.
Because of inflammation, it’s recommended to keep the knee elevated and to walk around and stretch things out whenever possible. It’s difficult to elevate a knee on a plane, especially with the brace that would usually be required for such travel, and walking around with the potential damage that could be made worse by an awkward bend or fall created by turbulence isn’t ideal.
One thing that at leasts limits the idea Thiero or Fland will play in the SEC Tournament is a video put out by the Hogs Plus Twitter account showing a light workout and shoot around at Vanderbilt University supposedly in preparation for Wednesday’s game. If the video is slowed down, it’s easy to see what appears to be Thiero standing behind the normal seven players wearing a black hoodie, indicating he is in street clothes.
As for Fland, he’s a little harder to see, but his head can be seen over a shoulder standing with a group of people who aren’t directly participating in practice in what appears to be a red shirt that doesn’t quite match the practice uniform the usual players are wearing. Based on this, it seems safe to assume neither will be playing.
However, just for fun, let’s assume Calipari is showing a little gamesmanship. Perhaps this was shot while the team was getting ready for the Vanderbilt game last week or it was shot this week, but as soon as the camera switched off, both changed into their practice gear and got to work.
It’s not likely, but one should never put it past Calipari to do whatever he can to get an edge on a team that curb-stomped his players barely over a week ago led by a coach he has never beaten. If that does turn out to be the case, there’s a lot of decision-making to be done.
Thiero is the easiest chess piece to work into the strategy. While he only participated in 25 minutes of the Hogs' recent boom in production and success over the past five games, he did play with the rest of the team in its current form for quite a while.
His role probably won’t be as involved as it was, but there is a natural place to work him in. Right now, Jonas Aidoo is the best he has been all season and Trevon Brazile has shown he is a different person as a starter.
Those two are way too impactful to pull off the floor at the moment and are both coming in with a truckload of momentum after each posting a double-double against Mississippi State. Karter Knox has also found his rhythm and natural fit with this iteration of the Razorbacks at the three, so forcing a rehabbing Thiero into the mix just doesn’t seem prudent.
However, there is room for him to come in for Brazile every now and then and perhaps Knox when Billy Richmond isn’t available because he is already in for one of the guards. It’s possible to squeeze 10-15 minutes of Thiero in if he is in good enough condition to handle it, but anything more would disrupt the current chemistry and endanger pushing him too far before the NCAA Tournament when his services will be far more valuable.
As for Fland, he is a much different story. The offense didn’t start clicking and the chemistry didn’t build until after his injury.
Like it or not, he is a freshman who was trying to find his way when he got injured, while DJ Wagner is a leader who has uncovered his true potential. Since moving to point guard, Wagner has found his natural role and has evolved into one of the best in the SEC as a reliable ball handler and someone who can consistently attack the basket.
Fland is not displacing him as the starter. It’s even hard to see him as the back-up because of what Richmond has done of late.
If people think Arkansas fans are mad about seats at Bud Walton, watch what would happen if Richmond lost his playing time to Fland. There may not be a more popular person associated with Razorback athletics on the entire campus and it’s been rightfully earned with his gritty, gutsy play.
He can’t be carried off the court in physical agony one game after giving the last drop of what he had to save a must-win game with a blocked shot and then be told to sit and watch.
Fland isn’t going to start over Nelly Davis. He’s become a steady force both offensively and defensively and has the most experience of anyone on the team when it comes to postseason play.
Maybe Fland comes in to give him a break every now and then as an outlet to squeeze a few minutes out of him, but that’s it. It might even be a better fit than before because Fland is a natural scorer, but he would have to learn to defer to Wagner and follow his lead.
What no one wants to see happen is a replay of the Nick Smith postseason where he came back and tried to force his way into a team that had already found itself without him. It was awkward and hard to watch.
There was no natural role and he became a defensive liability on a team that thrived on defense. Eventually, Eric Musselman had to bench him, which was not good for anyone.
However, it should be noted that Fland’s situation isn’t comparable to Smith’s. He’s been there with and for his team at all times except when he had to leave to get surgery.
His return also wouldn’t feel as self-serving as what happened with Smith. It truly feels if he comes back it will be because he wants one last chance to play with his friends and make a run at winning a national title before he jets off to the NBA draft.
Either way, no matter how it shakes out, the one thing that seems almost certain is when the game tips off against South Carolina Wednesday at noon, Thiero and Fland will be there in street clothes.
That is unless Calipari really is that crafty.