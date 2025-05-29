Former Razorbacks Joe, Williams propel Thunder to NBA Finals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has become Oklahoma City Thunder country with their surge to the 2025 NBA Finals.
It's personal for Razorback fans.
Two former Razorbacks, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, have been instrumental in the Thunder’s historic playoff run. It also gives Hog fans something to be interested about in this..
The Thunder’s 2024-25 campaign has been nothing short of remarkable. Oklahoma City finished the regular season with a 68-14 record, tying for the fifth-most wins in NBA history and setting a new franchise high.
Their dominance continued through the playoffs, culminating in a decisive 124-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to clinch the Western Conference title.
Isaiah Joe, the 6-foot-3 guard from Fort Smith, Ark., has been a key part of the Thunder’s rotation all season. Joe played in 71 games, averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, shooting an impressive 41.2 percent from 3-point range. His reliability from deep has made him one of the league’s most dangerous perimeter threats.
In the playoffs, Joe’s minutes have decreased, but his impact remains.
He is averaging 4.8 points in 10.1 minutes per game, including a standout performance with 14 points on perfect shooting in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Denver. Joe’s ability to stay ready and contribute off the bench has been crucial for Oklahoma City’s depth.
Reflecting on the Thunder’s playoff mentality, Joe told Thunder media,
“It was a battle for all 48 minutes,” Joe told media covering the Thunder. “The grittier team had to come out on top. Us just being aggressive and gritty and trying to initiate the force first brought us the win.
“No matter what the scoreboard says, no matter what the series says, we have to go out there and attack the game, be the more aggressive team, be the more forceful team, and play for all 48 minutes.”
Williams, drafted 34th overall by the Thunder in 2022, has battled injuries this season but still managed to appear in 47 games, making nine starts.
Averaging 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes, Williams has made heads turn with his defensive versatility and basketball IQ.
He recorded three triple-doubles during the regular season and boasted one of the league’s best assist-to-turnover ratios.
Williams’ defensive prowess shone in the Thunder’s seven-game series win over the Denver Nuggets, where he was dubbed the “Jokic stopper” for his efforts against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
Though his playoff minutes have been limited, Williams continues to make the most of his opportunities, providing energy and smart decision-making when called upon.
The Razorback connection extends beyond Joe and Williams.
Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace were both coached in college by John Calipari, now the coach at Arkansas. Gilgeous-Alexander recently became the second Calipari-coached player to win NBA MVP, joining Derrick Rose.
This web of connections underscores the growing influence of Razorback basketball at the highest level.
For the Razorbacks community, the message is clear: the path from Fayetteville to the NBA’s biggest stage is more than possible — it’s being paved right now.
It just might be headed through Oklahoma City this year. It's a chance to follow the Thunder.