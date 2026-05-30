Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the second straight season, but they'll have to do it without star forward Jalen Williams on Saturday night.

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs after he returned in Game 6 and lasted just 10 minutes.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Williams -- who had just one point in Game 6 -- is "far from healthy" and the Thunder determined there is too much risk in having the All-Star wing out there in Game 7.

OKC is also down guard Ajay Mitchell, leaving it with very few secondary creators behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 7 of the West finals.



After he struggled so badly in his Game 6 return, it was clear there was too much risk and no real upside in having him on the floor when he’s far from healthy. — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 29, 2026

Williams has dealt with a hamstring injury for most of the playoffs, going down in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns before returning in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. He was then injured in Game 2 against San Antonio and has played in just one game -- the 10 minutes in Game 6 -- since.

Oklahoma City is still favored at home in Game 7, but it has dropped two of the last three games in this series, failing to reach 100 points in each loss.

Here's a look at how I'm betting in the player prop market with Williams out on Saturday.

Best Thunder Prop Bet for Game 7 vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even with Williams out of the lineup, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm fading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday night:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 30.5 Points (-111)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has just two 30-point games in this series, and he needed 16 free throws in Game 5 to clear this line.

So, I’m taking the UNDER for the two-time MVP in Game 7, especially since the Spurs have sent different coverages at home all series to keep him from scoring at a high level.

In this matchup, SGA is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from 3-point range. Overall in the playoffs, the star guard is shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 10 percent worse than he did in the regular season.

Teams have really forced other players on the Thunder to beat them, and SGA only has 30 or more points in three of his last 10 playoff games.

If this ends up being a low-scoring Game 7, I think this points total is a touch too high against the No. 2 defense in the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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