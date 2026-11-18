Indiana (4-0) leads No. 20 Arkansas 36-34 after a hotly contested first half inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

Davion Thompson shows out

Freshman guard Davion Thompson may only be 17 years old, but he was more than ready for the bright lights of New York City and Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

GIVE HIM HIS THIRD TRIPLE! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/L2PRGAltpE — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 18, 2026

Thompson, who averaged 8.8 points per game going into Tuesday's contest, scored 12 in the first half, making three of his four three-point shots. He also dished out four assists, with the Razorbacks having 11 assists in the first half on 13 made shots.

So far this year, Thompson has made the case for being Arkansas' best true point guard. Inserting him into the starting lineup, at least experimentally against Mississippi Valley State on Friday, might not be the worst idea. The Razorbacks always seem to look their best with Thompson on the floor, especially when his shots are falling.

Arkansas frontcourt struggles defensively

Arkansas' paint defense and lack of physicality was arguably its biggest problem in its 91-72 loss to No. 4 Virginia on Nov. 8. That same issue cropped up again in the first half against the Hoosiers.

IU big men Aiden Sherrill (12 points) and Samet Yigitoglu (17 points) dominated early, and while Arkansas was able to slow down Indiana's halfcourt offense later on in the half, the Hogs by and large had no answer for the Hoosiers down low.

Miikka Muurinen and Cooper Bowser both struggled defensively early, while Caleb Ourigou picked up three personal fouls in the half and Maper Maker also struggled to contain Yigitoglu.

Hogs start slow but rally to keep it close

After Jeremiah Wilkinson scored the first basket of the night, Indiana went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-2 lead and force John Calipari to call an early timeout as the IU portion of the crowd roared.

The Razorbacks rallied to take the lead, and though they lost it late in the half, Tuesday's game looked like it could've taken a similar path to Arkansas' blowout loss to Virginia. Instead, the Hogs rallied and are within two at the half of a game that feels as much like a must-win as a game in November can.

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