FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas leads Mississippi Valley State 43-25 at halftime of Friday's game inside Bud Walton Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

Slow, sloppy start

Against an 0-4 MVSU team regarded as arguably the worst in all of college basketball, the Razorbacks got off to a slow, sluggish start.

Arkansas was down 11-9 before Davion Thompson knocked down a three, and while UA's lead eventually began to steadily grow, Friday's first half was far from pretty. Arkansas committed five turnovers and had several more telegraphed passes that were batted away.

MVSU played arguably its best half of basketball so far this season, but Arkansas committed several errors early that contributed to a close game. That included giving the Delta Devils four dunks and seven points off of turnovers.

Davion Thompson starts fast in first start

Jordan Smith Jr. did not participate in warm-ups and did not play in the first half of Friday's game due to wrist inflammation, which led to 17-year-old Davion Thompson becoming the youngest player in Arkansas history to ever start a game.

The freshman guard who was developed into a star for the Razorbacks looked every bit a veteran in 15 minutes of action, shooting 2-3 from the field and nailing a pair of triples. He also had three rebounds, one steal and seven assists in the first half, including an assist to Billy Richmond for the final UA basket of the half.

Raining threes

After a poor shooting night against Indiana on Tuesday, Jeremiah Wilkinson seemed to have his mojo back on Friday.

Four triples for Jeremiah! 🫪 pic.twitter.com/yGINR8XVTQ — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 21, 2026

The Georgia transfer had 14 first half points on 5-10 shooting from the field and 4-9 shooting from three. He got the scoring started with a right-wing three that put Arkansas up 3-0 less than 15 seconds into the game.

He obviously didn't maintain a 100 percent shooting mark, but as a volume shooter, Wilkinson's first half was an encouraging sign, especially after a less than stellar performance against Indiana.

Wilkinson wasn't the only Razorback to find success from beyond the arc. Davion Thompson hit a pair of triples, while JJ Andrews added another. Arkansas shot 7-19 (36.8 percent) from three in the first half.

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