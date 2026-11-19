A pair of top-25 teams face off in the Players Era 8 Championship in Las Vegas on Thursday, as the No. 8 Houston Cougars take on the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes.

Early-season tournaments in college basketball bring a ton of excitement, and both of these teams have picked up impressive wins to meet in Thursday’s title game.

Kansas (5-0) knocked off UNLV and West Virginia to reach the title game while the Cougars are making a play for the No. 1 spot in the country. Houston beat Rutgers on Tuesday to open this tournament before upsetting No. 1 Florida on Wednesday night to reach the title game.

Kelvin Sampson’s group is now the No. 1 team in KenPom’s latest ranking, posting the No. 3 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 1 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country.

The Cougars will have their hands full with a Kansas team that features Stokes, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Tre White. Kansas does have one win over a ranked team – then-No. 24 Kentucky – but this is by far the toughest test for Bill Self’s squad so far in the 2026-27 season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction as the Players Era 8 champion will be crowned late on Thursday night.

Houston vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Houston -2.5 (-115)

Kansas +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Houston: -148

Kansas +124

Total

151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Houston vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Houston record: 5-0

Kansas record: 5-0

Houston vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Dedan Thomas Jr., Guard, Houston

The Cougars lost lottery pick Kingston Flemings to the NBA after the 2025-26 season, but Sampson seems to have replaced him with another dynamic guard.

Senior Dedan Thomas Jr. is off to a great start for the Cougars, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3.

After beginning his collegiate career at UNLV, Thomas transferred to LSU last season, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting just over 30 percent from 3. He’s been red hot from 3 to start this season and is by far the leading scorer for a Houston team that has just three players averaging double figures in the 2026-27 campaign.

Thomas is coming off a 30-point showing in the upset over Florida on Wednesday.

Houston vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams rank inside the top five in the country in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency, but the Cougars have by far the best win of the season, knocking off the No. 1-ranked Gators.

Houston and Kansas both have several veterans on their roster, so I don’t expect either team to be overwhelmed by this matchup. However, Houston’s elite defense and ability to force turnovers could be an issue for a Kansas squad that is without point guard Melvin Council Jr. (broken foot).

The loss of Council is certainly impactful for this offense, and the Jayhawks barely held on against a Big 12 rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers, using a huge second half (42-33) to pick up a win.

While Houston doesn’t have a ton of scoring – right now – outside of Thomas, I do think the Cougars will be able to slow this game into a half-court slog. Kansas (22nd in adjusted tempo) would love to get out and run, but the Cougars rank 271st in the country in adjusted tempo.

Houston turned Florida over 12 times on Wednesday and won by 10 despite the Gators shooting 50 percent from the field and 58 percent from 3.

I’ll take the small moneyline price with Houston on Thursday night.

Pick: Houston Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .