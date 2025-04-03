Two Major Targets Off Board as Hogs Search for First Portal Pop
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's hard to identify exactly where Arkansas stands with its transfer portal prospects as recruiting this time of year is subject to change at any point.
Coach John Calipari and his Arkansas staff have lived through that over the past 48 hours, which also keeps its diehard fans living and dying by rivals's portal pops. Auburn was the latest SEC team to get in on the fun as UCF shooting guard Keyshawn Hall committed to the Tigers Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-7, 250 pound combo guard was given plenty to think about following his Zoom meeting with Arkansas coaches Tuesday, but it was Bruce Pearl and Auburn eventually winning out. Hall was one of the best available scorers in the portal, averaging nearly 19 points per game, including multiple 30 point performances.
Calipari sold him on the chance to be the focal point of Arkansas' offensive scheme moving forward but Hall reportedly opted to go with Auburn, a team playing in its second Final Four since 2019. The Razorbacks also missed out on Illinois transfer big man Morez Johnson, who committed to Michigan Tuesday evening.
While it seems Arkansas is off to a bit of a slower start in the portal compared to other SEC teams, Arkansas remains in contention for several impact transfers. One of them being UAB big man Yaxel Lendeborg who is currently rated the No. 1 player in the portal as of April 2, according to 247sports.
The 6-foot-9, 240 pound forward has averaged a double-double since signing with UAB out of the JUCO ranks in 2023. He is as versatile as anyone on the defensive end guarding any position and isn't afraid to be a bit handsy forcing turnovers for breakaway dunks.
Lendeborg has a sweet release and appears comfortable with his mid-range skillset, shooting and handles. Other schools involved in his portal recruitment include Memphis, Ole Miss, Michigan, Auburn and Kentucky.
Even though Auburn seems to have all the momentum early with several transfers Arkansas is reportedly in on, that shouldn't mean the sky is falling. The Razorbacks remain in the hunt for several key players in various roles to fill out the 2025-26 roster.
2025-26 Razorbacks Roster
F Trevon Brazile, Senior
F Adou Thiero, Senior
G DJ Wagner, Junior
G Boogie Fland, Sophomore
F Karter Knox, Sophomore
G Billy Richmond, Sophomore
G Darius Acuff, Freshman
G Meleek Thomas, Freshman
F Isaiah Sealy, Freshman
F Kareem Rtail, Freshman
There's no set number at this point just how many players Calipari will take this offseason either or if everyone in the list above chooses to stay put. Six players in the list above could possibly test their NBA Draft stock before announcing a formal decision to return.
As things stand now, Arkansas has 10 scholarship players remaining with the No. 3 high school recruiting class in place. With No. 4 overall prospect, Nate Ament, still uncommitted, there's a chance the Razorbacks end up with a five-man freshman signing class that finishes No. 1 overall for 2025.
Transfers such as shooting guard Lamar Wilkerson (Sam Houston), center Flory Budinga (Kansas), Abdi Bashir (Monmouth) remain in play. Portal pops are going to happen but it's just a bit different under Calipari, who works some of his magic behind the scenes similar to last year's haul of Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo.