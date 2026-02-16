Drexel vs. Stony Brook Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 16

Drexel and Stony Brook have been stuck in the middle of the CAA for the majority of the season, but the winner from their matchup tonight will take a step forward in joining the top tier of teams in the conference.

These two teams faced off once already this season, and Drexel walked away with the 65-37 victory. We can safely assume Stony Brook will score more than 37 points in the rematch, but can Seawolves get their revenge? Let's dive into it.

Drexel vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Drexel +3.5 (-108)

Stony Brook -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Drexel +160

Stony Brook -194

Total

OVER 132.5 (-115)

UNDER 132.5 (-105)

Drexel vs. Stony Brook How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 15

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Stony Brook Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Drexel Record: 13-13 (7-6 in CAA)

Stony Brook Record: 15-11 (7-6 in CAA)

Drexel vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Drexel is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Drexel's last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Drexel's last six road games

Drexel is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Stony Brook is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games

Drexel vs. Stony Brook Key Player to Watch

Erik Pratt, G - Stony Brook Seawolves

Erik Pratt is going to be the best player on the court tonight. He's averaging 19.0 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He shot just 26.7% from the field the first time these two teams met, so if Stony Brook wants to get its revenge, the Seawolves need their best player to step up in a big way.

Drexel vs. Stony Brook Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting on Drexel to not only cover the spread, but to win outright as an underdog:

Drexel outranks Stony Brook in almost every metric, including effective field goal percentage, defensive efficiency, and effective possession ratio. Not only that, but the Dragons have a stylistic advantage as well.

Stony Brook ranks 52nd in 3-point shot rate, but now they have to face a Drexel team that ranks 47th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 31% from beyond the arc.

Pick: Drexel +160

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

