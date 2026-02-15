Arkansas Flips Script on Auburn Behind Acuff’s 31, Richmond's Big Night

In what is starting to become a familiar theme for Arkansas this year, freshman Darius Acuff Jr. set the tone early and never slowed down.

Now he may be starting to have a running mate that's going to make life miserable for a lot of other people down the road.

Acuff poured in 31 points and handed out seven assists as Arkansas rolled past Auburn, 88-75, in a key Southeastern Conference play at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday night.

Acuff shot with confidence from the start. He knocked down outside shots, attacked the rim and kept the offense moving. When Auburn tried to close space, he made the right read. When the Tigers sagged back, he let it fly.

The Razorbacks fed off his energy. His scoring burst helped build a steady lead, and his passing created easy looks for teammates. Arkansas shot better than 57 percent from the field, and much of that rhythm started with its lead guard.

Absolute cinema 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cMujnt1Amm — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 15, 2026

Acuff did most of his damage from long range. He hit seven 3-pointers and stretched the defense. Auburn struggled to contain him once he found his range.

But he wasn’t alone. Maybe the best part is there's reason to hope he won't be going forward.

Billy Richmond delivered maybe his best games in a Hogs uniform. The sophomore forward scored 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting. He ran the floor hard, finished strong at the rim and cleaned up misses.

I put a maybe in there because remembering every single game is something the basketball nerds will spend hours researching. I'm just going with what I saw.

Richmond’s effort gave Arkansas balance. While Acuff handled the perimeter, Richmond controlled the paint. He scored through contact and finished plays around the basket. The combination was too much for Auburn to handle.

The flying dunks from Richmond fired up the crowd and a windmill brought down the house. You will see it on YouTube and highlight reels for most of the week.

The Hogs built a 38-32 lead at halftime. The game was still within reach, but Arkansas looked comfortable. The ball moved well, and the defense forced tough shots.

Then came the break that changed the night.

BILLY SHOWTIME 🫨 pic.twitter.com/kITsf9R742 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 15, 2026

Razorbacks Pull Away in Second Half Surge

Arkansas opened the second half with a sharp run. Acuff hit three straight 3-pointers during a 15-2 burst that pushed the lead into double digits. The crowd responded, and the Razorbacks never looked back.

Auburn tried to answer behind strong play from its top scorers. The Tigers got 29 points from Tahaad Pettiford and 22 points with 12 rebounds from KeShawn Murphy. But outside of those two, production was limited.

The Razorbacks stayed steady. When Auburn cut the margin to eight, Arkansas answered with inside baskets from Richmond and timely drives from Acuff. Each time the Tigers made a push, the Hogs had a response.

Defense also played a key role. Arkansas finished with 10 blocks and controlled the paint on both ends. The Razorbacks outscored Auburn 52-34 inside. That edge made a difference as the game wore on.

The Tigers shot 27 of 66 from the field. They made six 3-pointers but struggled to find consistent rhythm. Arkansas forced tough looks and limited second chances.

BILLY STOP IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7WNvS4FPxF — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the Hogs kept attacking. Richmond scored on put-backs and cuts. Acuff continued to find space on the perimeter. The offense flowed, and the lead grew.

Arkansas improved to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in SEC play with the win. It was a strong answer after a tough loss to Auburn earlier in the season.

The Razorbacks showed growth. They handled pressure, shared the ball and finished plays. The balance between Acuff and Richmond gave them a clear edge.

For Arkansas, the night was about control. The Hogs dictated tempo and never let Auburn settle in. With Acuff leading the way and Richmond finishing strong, the Razorbacks turned a close matchup into a decisive SEC victory.

But nobody needs to just sit back and be comfortable because the road isn't going to get any easier.

The Hogs will hit the road Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game at Alabama. About the only positive thing on that one is at least it's not one of those late-night starts.

Hogs Feed