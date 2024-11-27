Will Razorbacks Find Way to Beat That Team From Up North?
Only four SEC teams are unbeaten at home and three have at least flirted with the 12-team College Football Playoff all season. Those three tradition powers are Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The fourth that hasn't suffered a home loss is Missouri.
Arkansas hopes to end that streak and put the Tigers in their place Saturday when the teams square off in Columbia, Mo. Kickoff for the Razorbacks (6-5 overall, 3-4 SEC) and No. 24 Mizzou (8-3, 6-0) is at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Admittedly, this game does not have the sense of importance that playing LSU to end the regular season had after the Hogs joined the SEC back in 1992. Still, it's a conference game and the season-ender often has great implications.
It could mean the difference between going bowling or not. It could mean whether a coach keeps his job.
Those two seem settled for this year. The last game of the season — Arkansas hopes and prays — will eventually determine whether the Hogs have a chance to make the playoffs.
Admittedly, that seems like a dream. But for Missouri to be in the SEC was once a dream. The flagship school for the Misery state didn't seem a likely candidate for the rough-and-tumble, all-powerful SEC.
So Mizzou was angling for a Big Ten invitation, or so it seemed, when alignment decisions were being made in 2010-11. Texas A&M announced Sept. 25, 2011 it would leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Seven weeks later, Missouri made the same announcement.
Truth be told, the SEC would've preferred either Texas or Oklahoma instead of Mizzou, which occasionally fields good football or basketball teams, but isn't a powerhouse in anything. The school's only team national championships are baseball (1954) and men's indoor track (1965).
Something to be proud of, though, is Truman the Tiger has three national titles in NCAA Cheerleading Mascot Division, and the cheerleading squad has won the last two championships. So, there's that.
Those guys don't block and tackle, though. They don't dunk and swish three-pointers. They don't hit homers and make it to Omaha.
But, to his own chest-thumping credit, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has put together a talented squad while also stealing a few stud players from his home state of Arkansas. He's also been known to take potshots at the Razorbacks program.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his players are tired of hearing how they haven't beaten Missouri in Columbia. Three of the last four have come down to the wire, though, with a pair decided by two points and another by four. The fourth was 38-zip.
Worse is the Tigers have dominated the Hogs since joining the SEC. They've won seven of the last eight and eight of 10 since they began playing conference games against each other.
Can Arkansas win, as a 3.5-point underdog on the road? Sure, especially because the Hogs really — and I mean really — would like to finish 7-5 and 4-4 in the SEC. They'd also like to end their frustrations caused by that team from up north.