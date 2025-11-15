Hogs do just enough to avoid a major upset at hands of Samford
No. 21 Arkansas never trailed in the second half against Samford that hung tough and gave the Razorbacks their toughest test this season at Bud Walton Arena.
It was close enough to have Hogs' fans squirming in their seats before they got a 79-75 win. That was not what most were expecting coming into the game.
"We've got a chance of being good," coach John Calipari said. "But I've got to do my job. This isn't about this team. This is about me and what I'm accepting. Trying to do individual meetings to let them know. But also let them know, last year I played six guys. I'll do that again. I'll play six. You either deserve to be out there or you don't."
Here are three instant reactions.
Freshmen continue to carry load
Usually it takes freshmen a few games to get acquainted to the speed of college basketball while the veterans carry the load.
For the duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. continue to carry the rest of the team in a role reversal. The two were the team's leading scorers, with Acuff scoring 20 and Thomas pitching in 17.
"Our freshmen have gotten better in what I'm trying to get them to do," Calipari said. "But there are still things they've got to understand."
The two also continue to see their decision-making improve in transition, Arkansas outscored Samford 22-9 on fastbreak points. Acuff and Thomas combined for nine assists.
Razorbacks clamp down on three-point shooting in second half
Arkansas came into the game defending the three exceptionally well.
The Hogs ranked top in the sec and No. 10 in the nation in opponent's three-point percentage (20.7%), but Calipari was concerned about the sheer number of attempts that Central Arkansas got in the previous game (41), more than double the pregame goal of 20.
Samford became the first team the Hogs faced that took advantage of their open looks, going 6 for its first 11 from beyond the arc in the first half (45%).
Guard Zion Willburn led the way, making three threes and scoring 11 of his 15 points in the first half.
The Razorbacks made an adjustment at halftime, holding the Bulldogs to 1 for its first nine to start the second half, allowing the Hogs to go on a 12-0 run midway through the half to put the game away.
Still no two-big lineup
After promising more of the two-big look following the game against Central Arkansas, center Trevon Brazile returned after missing one game due to back spasms.
Two of Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle weren't on the floor together often. Brazile scored 15 points on 15 shots, making just six. Ewin and Pringle scored just two points.
The longest stretch that the two-big lineup stayed together was when Karter Knox came to the bench after hitting the floor hard and coming to the bench for 90 seconds.
Brazile and Pringle played with each other before Knox returned.
Calipari gave credit to Richmond for providing the team a spark in effort on the glass and chasing down loose balls during the critical moments.
"The reason we won the game," Calipari said. "One player. Yeah, it was Billy Richmond. And you know what Billy did? He played so hard and grabbed balls and tipped that Karter knew, 'I'm never going to play unless I do the same.'"
Arkansas continues its four-game homestand against Winthrop 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.