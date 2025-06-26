Hogs' schedule featured plenty of first rounders
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Well, Arkansas coach John Calipari might have seen his streak of NBA first round draft picks ended after none of his Razorbacks were selected Wednesday night, but that doesn't mean the spotlight he brings didn't shed more light on other players who heard their names called last night.
Despite six first round picks going to players from other countries, the Razorbacks still managed to face eight Day 1 draftees across, including being tasked to stop a pair of them twice last season.
Of the eight first round picks Arkansas faced, only one didn't have a monster game.
Pick #3
VJ EDGECOMB, 76ers
Baylor Bears
Nov. 9, Dallas
Edgecombe finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the wealth was spread around quite evenly among the Bears in a 72-67 win over the Razorbacks at the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks.
With the game still within one possession, Edgecomb drew a foul on Adou Theiro with 14 seconds left and knocked down both free throws to ice the game.s
Pick #6
TRE JOHNSON, Wizards, G
Texas Longhorns
Feb. 5, Austin / Feb. 26, Bud Walton
Johnson made a lot of money playing the Razorbacks. In the first game in Austin, the Razorbacks led by as much as 23 with just under 13 minutes to go in the second half.
However, that's when Johnson woke up from a slow night and made his case as a lottery pick. He took over the Texas offense in the final 12 minutes, scoring 17 points in the final minutes of the game.
Following his lead, the Longhorns got within five points with just under a minute to play. However, that was just the appetizer.
When Texas came to Bud Walton, Johnson went unconscious as he hit 39 points in 38 minutes. Once again it was a second half surge that showed how dangerous he can be.
Johnson dropped 29 points the rest of the way. The dozen he scored in overtime accounted for every point posted by the Longhorns, including a lay-up with seven seconds left to cut the lead to two before Zvonomir Ivisic closed it out for Arkansas with key free throws.
Pick #7
JEREMIAH FEARS, Pelicans, G
Oklahoma Sooners
Jan. 25, Bud Walton
Fears managed to lead the Sooners to what most thought at the time was a big of an upset at Bud Walton. The Hogs had just broken the SEC slump with a 3-point win over Georgia.
However, Fears, with this 16 points, including a perfect night from the line and from three while shooting 50%, decided to kick John Calipari's Razorbacks down one last time before letting them up off the SEC mat.
Pick #9
Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors, F
South Carolina Gamecocks
March 1, Columbia / March 12, Nashville
Murray-Boyle had a coming out party against the Razorbacks in which he led the Gamecocks to one of the most stunning upsets of the season. He racked up 35 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Arkansas had no answer for him inside.
With the Hogs desperately needing to continue to win to keep their at-large bid hopes alive for the NCAA Tournament, Murray-Boyle's dominance led to a 72-53 drubbing that featured a bit of a comeback late as Arkansas trailed by 35 with seven minutes left.
The two squared off again with the Hogs' postseason dreams in question during the opening round of the SEC Tournament. An injured Murray-Boyle almost spoiled things again as he pushed through extreme pain to post 20 points and 12 rebounds to help his Gamecocks overcome a 17-point halftime deficit.
Murray-Boyle's steal with five seconds left led to a quick Gamecocks dunk to cut it to two, but Arkansas held on to win, 72-68.
Pick #18
WALTER CLAYTON, JR., Wizards
Florida Gators
Jan. 11, Bud Walton
*** Traded to Utah
Clayton, Jr. is one of the few exceptions on this list. He actually struggled against the Razorbacks as Arkansas came close to knocking off the eventual national champions.
Clayton shot a putrid 27% from the floor en route to a 12 point night that included three turnovers.
Pick #20
Kasparas Jakucionis, Heat, G
Illinois Fighting Illini
Nov. 28, Kansas City
Jakucionis had a solid game against the Razorbacks, putting up 23 in a 90-77 Thanksgiving Day blowout that wasn't even that close.
Pick #23
Asa Newell, Pelicans, F
Georgia Bulldogs
Jan. 22, Bud Walton
*** Traded to Atlanta
A free throw by Newell put Georgia up by 15, but it wasn't enough to overcome the chemistry Arkansas developed once freshman guard Boogie Fland went out with hand surgery. He scored the last of his 18 points to tie it with 14 seconds left, but Thiero hit a free throw and and lay-up with no time left to secure the win and end a long SEC losing streak.
Pick #27
Danny Wolf, Nets, F
Michigan Wolverines
Dec. 10, New York City
Wolf almost pulled off a triple-double against the Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He was a big reason why the Wolverines built a big lead early on and was able to erase a big deficit late in the game.
Arkansas led by 18 with under 10 minutes left, but Wolf's presence in the paint stifled the Razorbacks on both ends of the floor. His second chance lay-up in the paint with just over a minute left cut it to 88-87.
Wolf's defensive rebound with 11 seconds left gave Michigan an opportunity to win the game, but the Wolverines' comeback ended when Roddy Gayle's turn around jumper came up short.