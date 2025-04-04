Hogs’ Star Freshman Guard Announces His Decision
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas star freshman Boogie Fland has announced he will enter the NBA Draft, according to a post on his Instagram account.
Fland was a 5-star freshman in the class of 2024 ranked No. 2 among combo guards and No. 20 nationally,according to 247sports composite ranking.
He chose the Razorbacks soon after initially signing with Kentucky while coach John Calipari was in charge in Lexington. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound guard mainly manned the point during his first 18 games before being plagued with a thumb injury which required surgery.
He averaged just over 15 points per game along with six assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Brooklyn native returned in time for Arkansas’ first round NCAA Tournament game against No. 7 seed Kansas when he posted six points, three assists, three steals and no turnovers in the Razorbacks’ 79-72 upset victory.
The freshman’s decision doesn’t come to much surprise considering he was thought to be a lottery pick prior to his injury five games into SEC play. Fland is currently mocked No. 27 overall to the Nets, per Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft.
His spot-up shooting efficiency, pull-up potency, floater touch and excellent assist-to-turnover ratio should at least have front offices picturing an instant-offense bench spark who can create for teammates.- Bleacher Report
In however much time he has left, he will want to try to answer questions about size, athleticism and finishing. He shot just 36.0 percent on layups with zero dunk attempts, potentially alarming numbers.