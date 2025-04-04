All Hogs

Hogs’ Star Freshman Guard Announces His Decision

Fland makes long awaited announcement about his future with the Razorbacks

Jacob Davis

Boogie Fland (2) passes the ball against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Razorbacks won 95-67.
Boogie Fland (2) passes the ball against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Razorbacks won 95-67. / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas star freshman Boogie Fland has announced he will enter the NBA Draft, according to a post on his Instagram account. 

Fland was a 5-star freshman in the class of 2024 ranked No. 2 among combo guards and No. 20 nationally,according to 247sports composite ranking

He chose the Razorbacks soon after initially signing with Kentucky while coach John Calipari was in charge in Lexington. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound guard mainly manned the point during his first 18 games before being plagued with a thumb injury which required surgery. 

He averaged just over 15 points per game along with six assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Brooklyn native returned in time for Arkansas’ first round NCAA Tournament game against No. 7 seed Kansas when he posted six points, three assists, three steals and no turnovers in the Razorbacks’ 79-72 upset victory. 

Razorbacks coach John Calipari and guard Boogie Fland at practice at the Chase Center in San Francisco
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari and guard Boogie Fland at practice at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

The freshman’s decision doesn’t come to much surprise considering he was thought to be a lottery pick prior to his injury five games into SEC play. Fland is currently mocked No. 27 overall to the Nets, per Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft

His spot-up shooting efficiency, pull-up potency, floater touch and excellent assist-to-turnover ratio should at least have front offices picturing an instant-offense bench spark who can create for teammates.

In however much time he has left, he will want to try to answer questions about size, athleticism and finishing. He shot just 36.0 percent on layups with zero dunk attempts, potentially alarming numbers.

Bleacher Report

HOGS FEED:

• Razorbacks' series opener against Missouri postponed due to poor weather

• Pittman impressed by Saili's emergence, DL finds depth with stars out

• Cisse looking to separate among crowded Razorback receiver room

• Razorbacks' QB will determine how good Hogs can be in 2025

• Really simple way Pittman will determine Razorbacks' No. 1 receiver

Published
Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Home/Men's Basketball