Razorbacks' Series Opener Against Missouri Postponed Due To Poor Weather

Arkansas rained out with storms moving through the area

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn probably sharing fans' concerns over problems with pitching staff in recent games.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn probably sharing fans' concerns over problems with pitching staff in recent games. / Craven Whitlow-allHOGS Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to inclement weather, No. 2 Arkansas’ nationally televised game against Missouri has been postponed. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

There is more rain scheduled in the forecast throughout the weekend. The teams have until Sunday night to get all three games in, per SEC rules. First pitch for a potential double header has not been announced.

Coach Dave Van Horn offered his thoughts on the flexibility that the league office allows when a three-game series hits weather road blocks.

"It’s difficult because the guys have to go to class [and] take care of business there," Van Horn said. "Things have changed over the years with all the technology now. But I guess you gotta set some parameters and they’ve done it."

Friday’s single-game tickets can be exchanged for another game based on availability by calling the Razorback Ticket Office.

The two teams are on opposite ends of the SEC standings. Arkansas is 8-1 and 27-3 overall. The Hogs are tied with No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia for first place in the conference. Missouri is 11-17 and 0-9 overall. They are not only the last team without an SEC win, but the only team in the conference under .500 overall.

