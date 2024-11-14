Ivisic Catches Fire to Bail Out Hogs Against Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari won the 857th game in his coaching career in a 65-49 win over Troy, but there won't win any style points. The Hogs did improve to 2-1 on the season, but he probably won't commit this one to the career highlights.
The biggest news may have been Zvonimir Ivisic finally showed the team's three-point potential. Coming off the bench for the first time. Ivisic went 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and had a career-high 19 points. He made a key three to tie the game at 32 and finally open up the offense that until that point had been entirely ineffective.
Ivisic, Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland were all in double figures as the Razorbacks scored 39 of its 65 points in the second half.
From there, the dormant beast slowly started to wake up. Arkansas scored seven quick points thanks to two easy baskets from Thiero and a corner three from Fland.
For the third straight game, Arkansas sleepwalked through the first half with reckless abandon.
Nothing went in for the Razorbacks in the first half. Even a wide-open dunk, a formality at this level of college basketball proved quite the challenge. Ivisic picked up two quick fouls. The three-point shooting woes seemed to get worse.
Already getting little to no production from Jonas Aidoo due to injury, Trevon Brazile left the court in pain with an apparent ankle injury after getting his first start of the season. Fland also limped to the bench late in the second half but returned to the game.
However, despite playing a wholly unsightly half of basketball, the team found themselves down just one, 27-26 at halftime. Troy couldn't capitalize on Arkansas' slow start. The Hogs forced 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes and despite shooting 38% to Arkansas' 30%, the two teams had the same number of made field goals (10).
Arkansas will look to get off to a better start against Pacific. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and will be streamed on SEC+.