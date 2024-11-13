Razorbacks Trying to Fix Early Shooting Woes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans are still getting used to all the Cal-ism's from coach John Calipari, but one of his best is regarding his team's slow start shooting the three.
"You don't have to make them all," Calipari said. "You just can't miss them all."
Well, through two games, Arkansas hasn't quite missed them all, but they've come pretty close to it, making just 23.1% of its threes (9-for-39). The Hogs rank second lowest in the SEC behind Vanderbilt and 346th nationally early in the season.
Assistant coach Kenny Payne sees better outcomes on the horizon and is hoping the Hogs can translate shot making from practice to the games.
"You could be the best shooter in the world," Payne said. "It's not gonna go in unless you shoot it the way you shoot it in practice."
Payne also noted that shooting a three is an entire operation with multiple components, not just the shot itself. He wants the Hogs to continue to be more efficient in the process of shooting a three and the shots will follow.
"It's what happens before the shot," Payne said. "If the ball is moving and it's hot, the ball gets penetrated and it hits the wings, then it's an extra pass and you're shooting the ball in rhythm opposed to if the ball stays on the perimeter and you shoot it, you're more than likely shooting a contested three."
Arkansas' next opponent, the Troy Trojans, aren't much better behind the arc, shooting 30.4% (14-for-46). They also shoot a slightly higher volume than the Hogs.
Tipoff against Troy is scheduled for Wednesday 7 p.m. from inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be streamed on SEC+.